Thursday, July 18, 2024
I-55 reopened after storms closed all lanes for days

Monday’s storms knocked down transmission towers and scattered wires across Interstate 55 near Channahon.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Interstate 55 near Channahon reopened Thursday after storms damaged transmission towers and downed wires across the highway, police said.

As the Chicago area saw at least 19 tornadoes Monday, high-tension wires near the interstate fell down and were tangled with several cars, according to Illinois State Police. Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed in both directions until about 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Thursday morning, ComEd reported having 1,238 active outages affecting 19,256 homes and businesses.

