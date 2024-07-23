The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Storms hit Chicago area, bringing possible hail, flooding

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Du Sable Lake Shore Drive near Montrose on Monday night.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Montrose on July 15.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times file

A cluster of thunderstorms swept across the Chicago area Tuesday night, bringing gusty winds and possible hail.

Frequent flashes of lightning also lit up the skies, and downpours were expected to cause some flash flooding in some areas, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a special weather statement for Chicago, Cicero and Berwyn.

Another special weather statement was issued for suburban Oak Lawn, Orland Park and Tinley Park.

The weather also caused a delay at Wrigley Field in the game between the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

Tuesday’s storms came more than a week after a record 27 tornadoes battered the Chicago area July 15.

It was the highest number of tornadoes recorded in the Chicago area in a single storm, surpassing the previous single-day records of 22 tornadoes in storms in 2023 and 2014, according to the weather service.

The Latest
The1901Project_Render_4.jpg
Editorials
Good news for West Side with $7 billion United Center campus plan
So far, we like the plans from the Wirtz and Reinsdorf families, owners of the UC. The 1901 Project would fill in a piece that’s crucial to the greater redevelopment of the West Side — and benefit Chicago at the same time.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs game against the Brewers Tuesday at Wrigley Field delayed
The second game of a three-game series was put on hold with lightning in the area a storms forecasted.
By Maddie Lee
 
Phillips coach Paris Martin applauds the effort of his players as they win their IHSA Class 1A Supersectional in March.
High School Basketball
Phillips fires state championship coach Paris Martin two weeks after he filed a lawsuit against CPS
On Tuesday afternoon Phillips Principal Rashad Talley emailed Martin and requested that he “turn in all Phillips and CPS equipment, keys and fobs.”
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mourners gather for a vigil for Maria Roque at The 5800 Corp bar in Cicero, on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Roque, 34, was shot to death Tuesday morning after she had just loaded her 8-year-old daughter in her car when an assailant ran up to her and fired several rounds outside her Austin neighborhood home.
Crime
Domestic violence deaths spiked in Illinois last year, adding to calls for passage of Karina’s Bill
The Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence typically releases its annual report in October but was so alarmed by the findings, it decided to publish the 2023 report months earlier than planned.
By Sophie Sherry
 
HARRISMIL-072424-21.JPG
Editorials
Voters deserve debate on issues they care about from Trump, Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris has raised millions and won support from party leaders as she launches her campaign full-force. Former President Donald Trump has said he will debate her.
By CST Editorial Board
 