Storms hit Chicago area, bringing possible hail, flooding

A cluster of thunderstorms swept across the Chicago area Tuesday night, bringing gusty winds and possible hail.

Frequent flashes of lightning also lit up the skies, and downpours were expected to cause some flash flooding in some areas, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a special weather statement for Chicago, Cicero and Berwyn.

Another special weather statement was issued for suburban Oak Lawn, Orland Park and Tinley Park.

The weather also caused a delay at Wrigley Field in the game between the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

Tuesday’s storms came more than a week after a record 27 tornadoes battered the Chicago area July 15.

It was the highest number of tornadoes recorded in the Chicago area in a single storm, surpassing the previous single-day records of 22 tornadoes in storms in 2023 and 2014, according to the weather service.