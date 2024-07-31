The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Pair of storms expected Thursday in Chicago

Early morning thunderstorms are expected to make way for more severe storms Thursday afternoon, which could bring damaging winds and hail.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person holds an umbrella on a rainy Chicago day.

Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file

Overnight storms are expected to cause a “warm and sticky” environment that could bring even bigger storms Thursday afternoon or evening, potentially impacting Day 1 of Lollapalooza.

Thunderstorms developing in Iowa could make their way to the Chicago area about 3 a.m. Thursday and last until 10 a.m., possibly bringing 60 mph winds and small hail and making the morning commute a slog, the National Weather Service said.

“The longer rain lasts into the morning or the longer it stays kind of cloudy, keeps temperatures cooler, the less of a threat there is for severe thunderstorms later in the day,” National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi said.

But if the morning rain ends early or doesn’t make it at all, then Thursday afternoon, particularly between 3 and 9 p.m., becomes more favorable for severe thunderstorms.

“That would be the time we’d be more concerned about a severe weather threat,” Izzi said.

A storm on Sunday night knocked down several large branches, including this one that hit a parked car on the 2200 block of N. Campbell Ave., on Monday, July 15, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A derecho storm on July 14 brought high winds knocked down several large branches, including this one that hit a parked car in the 2200 block of North Campbell Avenue in Logan Square.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times file

The latter round of storms is projected to consist of damaging winds capable of tearing down trees and fences, as well as hail. Flooding could result from both storms.

Related

Some showers could return Friday, but no severe weather is expected before a hot and dry weekend.

“Even though temperatures will be in the upper 80s in general, it does look like we will have a lake breeze Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so people that are at Lollapalooza will probably see temperatures a little bit cooler than areas further inland,” Izzi said.

