Lollapalooza could be impacted by storms Thursday evening, Friday morning

Lollapalooza could be impacted by storms sweeping into the city Thursday afternoon into the evening, according to National Weather Service officials.

After “lingering” showers Thursday morning, a “lower end” severe threat for the afternoon and evening could bring storms and up to half an inch of rain around 4 p.m. before things are expected to “quiet down” around 9 p.m., according to National Weather Service meteorologist Zackary Yack.

A few showers are also expected Friday morning, with one to two tenths of an inch of rain expected in less intense storms, and will taper off as the day goes on.

“The lightning threat remains regardless of severity,” Yack said.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening. A few of these could become strong to severe with a threat for locally damaging winds and quarter sized hail. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/RfHBvXiJno — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 1, 2024

In the event of severe weather at the festival, Yack said to check with festival organizers as they usually have shelter plans in place, but that any hard-topped vehicle or “sturdy building” would do.

In case of severe weather or an evacuation, Lollapalooza’s safety plan lists the Grant Park north and south garages as well as the Millenium Lakeside Garage as official shelter areas.

“Always check in with [organizers] when you’re at an event, otherwise try to get to your vehicle or a sturdy building if you can,” Yack said.

Lollapalooza’s evacuation map, where emergency exits are designated with “EE.” Lollapalooza

Ahead of the festival-filled weekend, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication warned attendees to be vigilant of the weather moving in. The city’s emergency alert sign up can be found here.

“Chicagoans should be prepared and check the weather before heading out and for any possible weather delays,” the statement read. “OEMC also advises attendees at events to be aware of weather conditions and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials.”

However, Yack said the weather would remain “mostly dry through the weekend,” with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid to high 80s Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures are expected to be cooler by the lake.

Periodic shower and storm chances will continue this morning, this afternoon into this evening and again on Friday. The precipitation on Friday is expected to be mainly showers with only a few thunderstorms possible. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/EaXbSxYMo8 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 1, 2024

It wouldn’t be the first time Chicago music festivals have been impacted by inclement weather in the last year.

In May, the Sueños Latin music festival was evacuated and cut short after storms put a stop to the music, shortening Maluma’s evening set and canceling headliner Peso Pluma’s performance. The last day of last year’s Riot Fest was also put in a temporary rain delay and had an altered schedule after some parts of the city saw up to five inches of rain.