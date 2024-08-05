Storms, inch-sized hail hit Chicago area Monday morning with isolated showers expected to continue

Storms rolled in over the Chicago area Monday morning, hitting some parts of the city with 1-inch hail before clearing up with a chance for more showers this afternoon.

The National Weather Service’s Chicago office issued a hazardous weather outlook warning of potential winds up to 60 mph, hail and an increased risk of tornadoes for portions of north central Illinois, northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

The rain began early Monday, passing over parts of Lake and Cook counties, according to the National Weather Service. Inch-sized hail was reported in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood, while north suburban Highland Park got hit by quarter-sized hail, said Casey Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

By 10:30 a.m., the rain had largely passed through Chicago and was expected to end in Northwest Indiana within the next couple of hours, Sullivan said. More storms could develop this afternoon.

“It’s going to be somewhat isolated coverage with a chance that it could become severe,” Sullivan said.

@ReedTimmerUSA @NWSChicago almost 1" hail just now in Chicago on the north side (Edgewater)! pic.twitter.com/qTwb8EtYfH — Miles T Gentsch (@El_Chupacabron) August 5, 2024

The stormy weather could continue overnight and through Tuesday morning, which is when a cold front is expected to move in through the area, Sullivan said. Areas north of Chicago near the lake will likely see temperatures in the 60s, while temperatures in areas south are expected to be in the low 90s.

“Once we get through tomorrow evening, the rest of the week is looking pleasant with low humidity, dry conditions and seasonable temps.”