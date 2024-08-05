The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 5, 2024
Weather Chicago Suburban Chicago

Storms, inch-sized hail hit Chicago area Monday morning with isolated showers expected to continue

The storms are expected to clear up by Tuesday afternoon, with clearer skies predicted through the rest of the week.

By  Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
   
A person with an umbrella walks during a rainstorm.

Some parts of the Chicago area saw quarter-sized hail fall during a rainstorm Monday morning.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Share

Storms rolled in over the Chicago area Monday morning, hitting some parts of the city with 1-inch hail before clearing up with a chance for more showers this afternoon.

The National Weather Service’s Chicago office issued a hazardous weather outlook warning of potential winds up to 60 mph, hail and an increased risk of tornadoes for portions of north central Illinois, northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

The rain began early Monday, passing over parts of Lake and Cook counties, according to the National Weather Service. Inch-sized hail was reported in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood, while north suburban Highland Park got hit by quarter-sized hail, said Casey Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

By 10:30 a.m., the rain had largely passed through Chicago and was expected to end in Northwest Indiana within the next couple of hours, Sullivan said. More storms could develop this afternoon.

“It’s going to be somewhat isolated coverage with a chance that it could become severe,” Sullivan said.

The stormy weather could continue overnight and through Tuesday morning, which is when a cold front is expected to move in through the area, Sullivan said. Areas north of Chicago near the lake will likely see temperatures in the 60s, while temperatures in areas south are expected to be in the low 90s.

“Once we get through tomorrow evening, the rest of the week is looking pleasant with low humidity, dry conditions and seasonable temps.”

Related

Share
Next Up In News
5 killed, 48 wounded in weekend violence across Chicago
What if America held an election and everyone came? Universal voting would be a step in that direction.
There are many culinary delights to enjoy in Chicago during convention week (and beyond)
Are tornadoes surging in Chicago area? Not quite, but reporting of them is, experts say
Man arrested after McDonald's hatchet stabbing in Ashburn
3 hurt in Fuller Park drive-by shooting
The Latest
People walk on a street covered with down trees and branches, including some atop cars, in West Town.
Weather
Are tornadoes surging in Chicago area? Not quite, but reporting of them is, experts say
Illinois’ 122 tornadoes so far this year have surpassed last year’s 118, and the Chicago area broke a record last month with 31 twisters in a single storm.
By Kade Heather
 
BEARS-072424-04.jpg
Bears
The Bears are finally entertaining enough to be worthy of 'Hard Knocks,' which premieres Tuesday
The “Hard Knocks” crew teased to a “hilarious” surprise in the first episode.
By Jason Lieser
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Man arrested after McDonald's hatchet stabbing in Ashburn
A 24-year-old man is being questioned by detectives after the Sunday attack in Ashburn but no charges have been announced by police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-EvidenceMarker-01.JPG
Crime
3 hurt in Fuller Park drive-by shooting
Three men were gathered in an empty lot in the 5200 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone drove by and opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Living with parents of my boyfriend was a nightmare
The 60-year-old home care aide was banned from the kitchen, forbidden from having sex and ultimately kicked out.
By Abigail Van Buren
 