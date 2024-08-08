The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Weather Chicago Suburban Chicago

July storm sets record with 32 tornadoes in Chicago area, weather service confirms

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 32 tornadoes touched down during the July 15 derecho, setting the record for most tornadoes reported in the Chicago area during a single storm.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
People walk on a street covered with down trees and branches, including some atop cars, in West Town.

Passersby walk near downed trees in West Town on July 16.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Share

The Chicago area was hit by a record 32 tornadoes during the July 15 derecho storm that ripped through the region.

It was the “most prolific tornado event” to hit the Chicago area in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service, breaking the record for the most number of tornadoes reported in a single event.

A separate storm the day prior produced nine tornadoes in the Chicago area. Together, both storms resulted in a total of 41 tornadoes in the area within 36 hours.

On July 15, all the indications of a severe weather event were “maxed out,” weather service meteorologist Jake Petr told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Even a few hours before, we were already messaging the potential for several tornadoes in our area,” Petr said.

There was a combination of warm, humid air near the ground and cooler air higher up, conditions meteorologists call a “ring of fire.”

The storm system moved through Iowa, Illinois and Indiana with damaging winds of 60 to 100 mph.

At times, the storm was producing multiple, simultaneous tornadoes. At one point, five active tornadoes were occurring in the Chicago area.

“It was certainly a historic event for the Chicago area and Northern Illinois,” Petr said.

Related

The strongest tornado in the region, an EF-2, traveled from Channahon to Matteson in the southwest suburbs.

Four tornadoes reported in the city: on the Near West Side along the Eisenhower Expressway, in West Town, in Chicago Lawn and West Englewood, and at O’Hare Airport.

The O’Hare tornado’s path was almost 4 miles long, with winds up to 80 mph, according to the weather service.

Since the storm, the weather service has analyzed over 1,500 reports of damage.

The weather service notes its technology for detecting tornadoes has greatly improved in recent years, so it is possible minor tornadoes were undercounted in the past.

Still, 32 tornadoes far surpassed the previous single-day high of 22 tornadoes set during storms in 2023 and 2014.

The weather service plans to release a final report in November.

Share
Next Up In News
What we know about the tornadoes July 15
Woman fatally crushed by machinery at O'Hare International Airport, reports say
Wheelchair users’ wait for elevator at some CTA stations could take awhile — nearly 14 years
Beloved Oak Park bookstore The Book Table is set to close after 21 years
Landmarks panel could deny request to demolish building where 21 people died in stampede
Person dies after 2 pulled from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus
The Latest
CPD-01.JPG
Chicago
Woman fatally crushed by machinery at O'Hare International Airport, reports say
The woman hasn’t been identified, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
By Mary Norkol
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears training camp: QB Caleb Williams has rough end to practice with 2 interceptions
Williams is in his third week of training camp and likely will make his preseason debut Saturday at the Bills. He has made progress overall, though there have been some rough stretches along the way.
By Jason Lieser
 
Evanston Folk Festival
Events
WBEZ Presents: Tent Talks at the Evanston Folk Festival
The first-ever Evanston Folk Festival takes place at the lakefront at Dawes Park on Sept. 7 & 8.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
Buses parked outside the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Editorials
City needs to find 11th hour reprieve for Greyhound bus station
A new home for the Greyhound bus station, due to be booted from the West Loop, should have been found by now. That it hasn’t is a slap in the face to bus travelers, and a mark against Chicago’s reputation as a transportation hub.
By CST Editorial Board
 
CTAACCESSIBILTY-080724-2.jpg
Transportation
Wheelchair users’ wait for elevator at some CTA stations could take awhile — nearly 14 years
The CTA is more accessible than systems in some big cities but hasn’t added an elevator in five years, and the estimated price tag for its plan has more than doubled to $4.9 billion.
By David Struett  and Fran Spielman
 