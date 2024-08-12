Disaster declared in Cook County over July storms that spawned more than 40 tornadoes in 36 hours

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle issued a disaster proclamation Monday for portions of Cook County in response to derecho storms that swept through the area July 14 and 15, bringing more than 30 tornadoes, according to a county news release.

The storm was the “most prolific tornado event” to hit the Chicago area in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service, breaking the record for the most number of tornadoes reported in a single event. Storms on July 14 produced nine tornadoes in the area, resulting in a total of 41 tornadoes within 36 hours.

The storms caused damage to hundreds of homes and businesses across the county, according to the news release. Local municipalities have submitted damage reports for public infrastructure and response costs totaling more than $5 million.

The National Weather Service counted at least 27 tornadoes in the days after the July 15 storms. National Weather Service

Chicago — along with Broadview, Dolton, Flossmoor, Harvey and Robbins — were among the hardest-hit areas.

“My administration continues to coordinate recovery efforts with impacted municipalities and will ensure we pursue all possible opportunities for additional assistance,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. “This proclamation is another step to assist residents in the recovery from the storms’ impacts.”

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security will hold a preliminary damage assessment with state and federal agencies later this week, though the agency is continuing to assist with cleanup efforts.