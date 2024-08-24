Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
'Hottest air of the season' headed toward Chicago as excessive heat watch, air quality warning issued

"Heat waves and poor air quality go hand in hand," National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Borchardt said, noting that high humidity and stagnant masses of hot air can worsen the air quality.

By  Violet Miller
   
Beach goers cool off while an excessive heat warning for northern Illinois was in effect at 31st Street Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 in Chicago.

A mix of heat and high humidity is expected to push the heat index above 100 degrees both Monday and Tuesday, though Tuesday is expected to be worse — mostly due to weak winds and clear skies — with the heat index having the potential to break above 110 degrees.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

An air quality alert and excessive heat watch have been issued for the Chicago area in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

The air quality alert starts at midnight Saturday and extends through the end of the day Sunday, though weather service meteorologist Brett Borchardt said it’s likely it will be extended through the end of Tuesday when the excessive heat watch ends.

“Heat waves and poor air quality go hand in hand,” Borchardt told the Sun-Times Saturday afternoon, noting that high humidity and stagnant masses of hot air can worsen the air quality.

A mix of heat and high humidity is expected to push the heat index above 100 degrees both Monday and Tuesday, though Tuesday is expected to be worse — mostly due to weak winds and clear skies — with the heat index having the potential to break above 110 degrees. Even at night, more vulnerable populations, like children and the elderly, are at risk.

Borchardt said people should be stay indoors, hydrate and check up on loved ones. Those with breathing complications are also advised to stay inside as much as they can.

“This is the type of heat where people may want to reconsider their plans,” Borchardt said. “This looks like it’s going to be the hottest air of the season, certainly the hottest so far.”

The heat and humidity could also attract thunderstorms, though it was too early to tell if they would hit the area yet.

“Heat waves attract thunderstorms,” Borchardt said. “So we also encourage everyone to be prepared for thunderstorms if they occur unexpectedly.”

The Chicago Family Assistance Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., will remain open as a cooling center through Aug. 28, 2020, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chicago Family Assistance Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Google Maps

The city’s Department of Family and Support Services opens cooling centers at the following locations during periods of extreme heat:

  • Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.
  • Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
  • North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

In addition to these cooling centers, there are nearly 300 cooling facilities including, the Chicago Public Libraries, Chicago Park District facilities, City Colleges, police stations and satellite senior centers.

