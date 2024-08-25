Excessive heat warning issued for Chicago area as 'oppressive' heat, humidity arrive Monday

The Chicago area may feel like a sauna to start the week as “oppressive” heat and humidity settle over the region starting Monday, the first day of school for CPS students.

An excessive heat warning in Cook County will be in effect from noon Monday until Tuesday night due to “dangerously hot conditions,” the National Weather Service said. Heat index values, which combine temperature and humidity, could reach as high as 115 degrees during that time. Sunday’s high was 90.

The heat will feel “noticeably oppressive” given that the area is coming out of a prolonged period of relatively cool and less humid weather last week, meteorologists said. “This will be the hottest air to impact our area so far this summer.”

The area is also under an air-quality alert, triggered by residual wildfire smoke from Canada, meteorologists said. That alert expires at midnight Monday. Meteorologists said people should stay indoors, drink fluids and check up on loved ones who may be vulnerable to the heat. Those with respiratory conditions are also advised to stay inside if possible.

People relax by the Millennium Fountain pool Sunday as temperatures hit the 90s. The National Weather Service warns that the effects of high heat and humidity can affect people gradually. Symptoms to watch for include dizziness, sweating, thirst, nausea and weakness. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for northeastern Illinois. Air quality is expected to be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. Limit prolonged outdoor activity, especially those with chronic respiratory illnesses. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/werIz7hMFt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 25, 2024

Temperatures on Monday could climb to as high as 96 degrees, according to meteorologists. Heat index values on Monday are forecast to reach 105 degrees. Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to also be in the 90s with a high near 93, but heat index values could soar to as high as 115 degrees, meteorologists said.

Both days will get close to the record daily high temperatures for Aug. 26 and 27. The record high for those days is 97 degrees, with both marks set in 1973.

Nighttime temperatures won’t offer much relief, meteorologists warned. Low temps on Monday and Tuesday night are expected to hover in the mid-70s.

The Chicago Public Schools said Sunday that all outdoor athletic contests will be canceled Monday and Tuesday and that all outdoor practices will either be moved indoors or canceled. The district is also taking steps to ensure all classroom air conditioning is functioning and students stay hydrated.

A heat wave will continue to build into the area Monday and peak on Tuesday, and gradually ease on Wednesday. Consider altering your outdoor plans including school sports practices. This is the hottest air that we’ve experienced so far this summer. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/YunEjUEcHR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 25, 2024

“The magnitude of anticipated heat, combined with oppressive warmth at night, will lead to hazardous conditions, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions,” meteorologists said.

The city’s Department of Family and Support Services opens cooling centers during periods of extreme heat. The following locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Wednesday:



Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

All six DFSS senior centers will also be open through Wednesday, though their hours differ slightly, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said. These locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:



Central West Senior Regional Center, 2102 W. Ogden Ave.

Northwest Copernicus Senior Center, 3160 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Southeast Atlas Senior Center, 1767 E.79TH St.

Northeast Levy Senior Center, 2019 W. Lawrence Ave.

Downtown Renaissance Court, 78 E. Washington St.

Southwest Regional Center, 6117 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago Park District facilities, Chicago Public Library branches, Chicago police stations and City Colleges of Chicago are also available for heat relief.

The excessive heat warning is expected to continue through 10 p.m. Tuesday as a cooler system moves into the area, bringing with it a 30% chance for storms Tuesday night, meteorologists said.

The impacts of heat are cumulative. With yesterday and today already being warmer than the past few weeks, the impact of the heat wave may sneak up on you! Here are the symptoms of heat related illnesses to watch for in yourself and your loved ones. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/cPnQQyquud — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 25, 2024

High temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to be in the mid-80s, with more chances for storms on Thursday and Friday.