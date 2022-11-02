The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Well Lifestyles

‘Movember’ means it’s time for mighty mustaches and men’s health awareness

Movember is an annual event where people grow mustaches (and beards) for the entire month of November to raise awareness about men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

By  Natalie Neysa Alund | USA Today
   
Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
SHARE ‘Movember’ means it’s time for mighty mustaches and men’s health awareness
Understanding your facial hair is the first step to manage your expectations and formulate a plan for growing a beard.

Understanding your facial hair is the first step to manage your expectations and formulate a plan for growing a beard.

stock.adobe.com

NASHVILLE — As master barber Steve Vilot trimmed a regular’s beard at his Lynchburg, Tennessee, shop, a technician installing a modem overheard the customer getting tips about facial hair grooming.

“The tech was, like, ‘You gotta help me out. I’m doing everything you said wrong,’ ” Vilot, 55, said.

An hour and a half later, the tech returned to the city’s downtown barber authority for a beard cut and some much-needed advice.

“Guys are starving for it,” the Nashville barber said after giving his new customer tips on products including beard wash and sunscreen.

A veteran of more than 30 years in the trade, Vilot cuts hair for locals and for stars including Eminem, Dave Matthews and musicians at festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo. He recently returned from the Austin City Limits Music Festival, where he gave out 6,000 sunscreen samples to men — a health-conscious effort days ahead of “Movember.”

Also dubbed “No Shave November,” that’s an annual event when people grow mustaches and beards for the entire month of November to raise awareness about men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

The Movember Foundation runs the global Movember charity event. The campaign, started in 2003 by two Australians, spans 22 countries, encouraging men people to grow a mustache to initiate dialogue about men’s health.

A Tom Selleck or a Hulk Hogan?

So just what are the most popular styles these days?Vilot says it doesn’t matter. It’s all about the person’s face.

“It’s what looks best and what you can grow,” said Vilot, who also serves as personal coiffeur to stars including Aaron Lewis of Staind and Ray Luzier of Korn, who live in the Nashville area.

Beards and mustaches are supposed to enhance your face, so it’s more about the shape of your face and what you can grow, he said.

Is a Tom Selleck mustache in the works for you this “Movember”?&nbsp;

Is a Tom Selleck mustache in the works for you this “Movember”?

CBS

“If you can’t grow one — when it’s spotty, it’s better not to to have anything,” he said. “Some people can’t grow a thick mustache like a Tom Selleck or a beard like” Hulk Hogan.

“One of my most favorite beards to trim is Dave Matthews,’ but he really doesn’t have one — it’s more of like an 8-o’clock shadow with no edges … it’s short,” he said. “It’s like eyeshadow for your jaw line. Guys need to know they can create their own jaw line.”

How to start growing that mustache

Understanding your facial hair is the first step to manage your expectations and formulate a plan for growth.At-home care begins with brushing your beard dry before you shower. That stimulates follicles, promotes growth and keeps it healthy, Vilot said.

Washing your beard is also important, but how you wash it and what you wash it with is crucial to the grow. he said. “People say they want to grow a nice beard but wash their face with Ivory soap every day with 150-degree water and they are never going to grow hair.”

Because heat breaks hair, Vilot said, people should use cooler water temperature and beard wash on their face, not shampoo and soap.

“When it comes to products, people look at me like, ‘No.’ But they are important,” Vilot said. “Beard wash is a big deal because it’s low-sulfate and paraben-free, like color-safe shampoo.”

Beard oil is an essential product to use when grooming a beard.

Beard oil is an essential product to use when grooming a beard.

stock.adobe.com

Those properties in beard wash, he said, moisturize the hair and prevent itch and can be used on all facial hair including a mustache.

“It’s gentle, clean and helps promote the beard and keep it full.”

Next, Vilot recommends using beard oil to hydrate your face to stop flakes and beard balm to style your facial hair.

Then top your face and scalp off with sunscreen.

“ ... It’s designed to use it on your hair part and scalp that gets burnt, which swells up and closes your hair follicle causing you to lose hair from the sunlight. ... If you are going to grow a beard or mustache make sure you use sunscreen and that it is for your face,” he said. “There are some great spray-on facial sunscreens for hair and scalp and face.”

What to do when the month ends

When Movember comes to an end, Vilot recommends people don’t immediately shave their entire face.

“Before you do take it all off, try taking it down to a shadow,” Vilot said. “I think you’d be surprised how different your face can look with a little bit of scruff on it.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Well
For Highland Park man, why did a single shot of a very old cancer drug cost $38,398?
Is milk still considered healthy? How much do we need to drink?
Ask the Doctors: Can a pet dog in childhood protect against developing schizophrenia later in life?
Blue foods ‘filled to the brim’ with nutrients for good health
Simmer sauces and healthy eating: Take note of the sodium content
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Don’t skip routine mammograms
The Latest
A Glock 19 handgun is one of the most common guns that have been converted into machine guns in Chicago in recent years.
Letters to the Editor
Gun violence won’t stop until there’s accountability
Getting manufacturers on board to prevent illegal conversion to automatic fire is a good way to start but until gun crime offenders are held accountable for their actions nothing will change.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Causeway_Photo_0104.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Causeway’: Jennifer Lawrence keeps it simple in a PTSD drama that rarely goes the obvious way
In a stripped-down performance, the Oscar winner plays a vet reeling from trauma and struggling to readjust to hometown life.
By Richard Roeper
 
Linda McCully sticks a sticker that reads, “I voted!” on her jacket after casting her ballot early at the Chicago Board of Elections’ early voting Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Nag the young people in your life to vote
Young people hate being told what to do by their parents. Ironically, if they do not listen and vote on Nov. 8, they may have more adults telling them what to do.
By Letters to the Editor
 
MV_Robyn_Von_Swank_Headshot_2_.JPG
Comedy
Done with ‘SNL,’ Melissa Villaseñor savors her freedom and ‘feels like a little kid’
At her stand-up shows in Chicago, comedian and impressionist promises silliness and a bit of darkness
By Darel Jevens
 
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa drops back to throw against the Lions on Sunday.
Bears
Tua Tagovailoa: Soldier Field turf ‘isn’t as good as other places’
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t looking forward to stepping foot on the Soldier Field turf on Sunday afternoon, and it has little to do with the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 