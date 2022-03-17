The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Well Lifestyles Eat Well

One beer or glass of wine a day could cause your brain to shrink, study suggests

The brain shrinks as you age. But alcohol intake could lead to an accelerated decline in its size and a faster decline in memory, decision-making and other brain functions.

By Mike Snider | USA Today
 March 17, 2022 10:00 AM
SHARE One beer or glass of wine a day could cause your brain to shrink, study suggests
For someone&nbsp;who’s 50, an increase from drinking the equivalent of&nbsp;half a beer or half-glass of wine daily to a full pint or glass of wine was associated with brain shrinkage equivalent to aging two years.

For someone who’s 50, an increase from drinking the equivalent of&nbsp;half a beer or half-glass of wine daily to a full pint or glass of wine was associated with brain shrinkage equivalent to aging two years.

stock.adobe.com

Moderate consumption of alcohol — one drink a day for women and up to two for men — is associated with a reduction in brain volume, a new study suggests. The more you drink, the more your brain might shrink.

The brain naturally shrinks as you age. But alcohol intake could lead to an accelerated decline in the size of the brain and a faster decline in memory, decision-making and other brain functions, according to the research published in the journal Nature Communications.

Researchers studied MRIs of more than 36,000 middle-aged adults in the U.K. and compared the scans with their reported alcohol intake. After grouping the subjects by average daily alcohol intake — from none to two beers or glasses of wine or more a day — the researchers found consuming more alcohol was associated with a more pronounced decline in brain volume.

For someone who’s 50, an increase from drinking the equivalent of half a beer or a half glass of wine daily to a full pint or glass of wine was associated with brain shrinkage equivalent to aging two years. Those who drank more — 1½ beers or glasses of wine daily — had changes in the brain as if they had aged three and a halfyears, the researchers say.

Even the smallest increase, from not drinking to drinking the equivalent of half a beer a day, was associated with smaller brain volume — about a half year more brain aging. Drinking four drinks a day, versus not drinking, was associated with more than 10 years of brain aging.

What concerned the researchers is the findings “contrast with scientific and governmental guidelines on safe drinking limits,” said study co-author Henry Kranzler, who directs the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Studies of Addiction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for moderate drinking are ”an amount that exceeds the consumption level associated in the study with decreased brain volume,” Kranzler said.

Past research had yielded somewhat conflicting results on alcohol and its brain effects. Heavy drinking has been linked to changes in the brain, including shrinkage. But some studies have suggested that moderate drinking might have no effect and that light to moderate drinking might even be beneficial for older adults.

This new study, combined with a growing body of research suggesting an increase in mortality with alcohol consumption, suggests “the idea that moderate drinking promotes health appears no longer defensible,” Kranzler said. “For pretty much any level of drinking, a reduction is likely to yield health benefits.”

But the study has limitations, said Emmanuela Gakidou, an alcohol researcher and professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington. “It seems that they only have information on how much people drank the year prior to when the images were taken,” not lifetime drinking, she said. 

Cumulative consumption of alcohol is important in studying its effects on the brain and study subjects could have had higher or lower alcohol intake before the study, Gakidou said.

Also, at lower levels of alcohol consumption, the relationship with brain volume “appears very weak at best,” she said.

The researchers agreed that the study has limitations, but the large group of people included helped provide “a clearer picture” of alcohol’s effect on brain volume, Kranzler said. A larger, prospective study with repeated MRI scans is needed to track people and alcohol’s effects, as well as track whether abstinence or reduced drinking can change brain volume, too, he said.

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Well
America tried permanent daylight saving time before — and it didn’t go well
Are sulfites in wine bad for you?
Game meats — why we’re going wild for venison, quail, pheasant, bison and more
Costco ending senior hours, COVID hours for healthcare workers, first-responders
When it comes to milk alternatives, they’re not all created equal
Road trip with a dog? Tips for making you both happy
The Latest
Miracle Boyd, an activist with GoodKids MadCity, speaks during a press conference in front of a statue of President George Washington near East 51st Street and South King Drive on Monday morning, July 20, 2020.
Chicago
Despite top cop’s objection, officer who struck activist during chaotic Grant Park rally now faces dismissal
During a demonstration that resulted in violent clashes between police and protesters who tried to bring down the Columbus statue in Grant Park, Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was caught on video striking activist Miracle Boyd in the face.
By Tom Schuba
March 17, 2022 09:31 PM
Three people were wounded in a shooting Mar. 17, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
News
11-year-old old boy among 3 shot in West Garfield Park
The 11-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition
By Sun-Times Wire
March 17, 2022 09:12 PM
This illustration photo shows a clock in the background of a smartphone showing the time after daylight saving time was implemented in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2022. - The US Senate advanced a bill on March 15 that would bring an end to the twice-yearly changing of clocks, in favor of a “new, permanent standard time” that would mean brighter winter evenings.
Editorials
Daylight saving time may not be right time for America
Scientists agree that fixed, year-round time is greatly needed. But it is standard time, not daylight saving time, that health experts have been advocating for as a permanent solution.
By CST Editorial Board
March 17, 2022 09:00 PM
Loyola Chicago v Illinois
College Sports
Illinois’ and Loyola’s state rivalry is on display — sort of — on a big weekend in Pittsburgh
Win or lose, the success of this Ramblers heyday is forever cemented. But the Illini have to get something done.
By Steve Greenberg
March 17, 2022 07:35 PM
Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in September.
Bears
Kickoff time? Bears hire architecture firm, consultants to draw up plans for Arlington Heights stadium
Bears reps declined to elaborate other than to say It’s all part of their “due diligence” process in evaluating the potential for a gleaming new suburban home at the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 17, 2022 07:26 PM