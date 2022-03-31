Women are shaving their faces: why dermaplaning is all the rage

Men aren’t the only onesshaving their faces. Now, women are, too.

They’re doing it as a way ofdermaplaning,which involves shaving the tiny, soft hairs on the face to get ayouthful glow.

Dr. Mona Gohara,a Yale University dermatologist andassociate clinical professor,is glad to see the practice become a subject of interest, especially on social media, including TikTok, on which the hashtag#dermaplaning, how has gotten more than 1.8 billion views.

“As a Middle Eastern woman,I constantly have hair on my face,” Gohara says. “So to be able to exfoliate and remove those hairs is a big cosmetic benefit.”

Typically, a dermatologist orlicensed esthetician will use a surgical-grade scalpel to scrape off vellus hair (also known as”peach fuzz”) and a top layer of dead skin cells. But experts say you can also do it at home with an exfoliation tool.

“It’s different from a regular razor because you can get a better angle with the long dermaplaning tools, and it’s also less sharp than razors, which aremeant to cut thickhairs,” Gohara says.

It’s a common concern that shaving will make your hairs grow back thicker, darker and faster. But skincare experts say it’s “a complete fallacy.” stock.adobe.com

“It’s not only men that have thick, dark facial hair. And it’s not only men that shave their face,”a TikTok user who goes by @thatgirlsare posted. “Let’s normalize some girls having thick dark facial hair and using razors to shave.”

“Love how confident it makes me feel,” @about_theglowwrote on TikTok.

Among dermaplaning’s benefits, it can brighten the skin,help fade dark spotsandsoften fine lines and wrinkles.

“While those soft, vellus hairs can be helpful, they also hold onto makeup, dirt, bacteria and a whole bunch of irritants,” saysCassandra Bankson,an esthetician who regularly shaves her face. “I found that when I dermaplaned my face, my selfies turned out crisper because the powdered makeup wouldn’t hold onto my facial hairs.”

Dr. Azadeh Shirazi,a cosmetic dermatologist, says thisskin-smoothing effect is one of the main benefits.

“It’s more than just a method for hair removal. It’s a much deeper exfoliation treatment,” Shirazi says. “So removing the dead skin cells allowsfor better penetration of your skincare products, making them more effective.It also allows formakeup to go on smoother.”

It’s a common concern that shavingmight make hairs grow back thicker, darker and faster. But skincare expertssay that’s “a complete fallacy.”

Bankson says it might appear this way because the hairs will “grow back evenly and appear to be popping up at once out of nowhere.”

But Gohara says hair growth and thickness are “genetically preprogrammed. There are different factors that play into this, like age, hormonal influences and genetics. That’s what influences the amount of hair and how thick it is — not how you remove it.”

For anyone with a skin condition—sensitive skin, rosacea, skin cancer, eczema or severe acne— the benefits aren’t worth the risks, particularly for infections, potential scarring or skin damage.

“Dermaplaning can cause breakouts in some people,” Bankson says. “Hairs on the face have a purpose of getting oil onto the outer surface of our skin. If you were to shave those hairs off, those oils could still potentially stay in the skin for those with acne or clogged pores, which could trap everything inside and cause a pimple.”

To minimize risks, Shirazisays it’s bestto consult a professional who is skilled in the practice. For those opting to do it from home, make sure to proceed with caution.

“You need a strong skin barrier so, if you have dry skin or flaking red skin, it’s not a great treatment,” Shirazi says. “It can worsen skin conditions or flare them up. So be sure to first consult with your dermatologist.

“Always cleanse the skin being treated. And clean your hands, the tools and the area where you are going to be doing it.Be informed about dermaplaning, the dos and don’ts, the techniques, because the more you know, the better you can assess the risks.”

