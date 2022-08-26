The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 27, 2022
Coronavirus News Politics

Government’s free COVID tests by mail program being suspended as of Sept. 2

Distribution could “expeditiously resume” if Congress provides funding, a senior Biden administration official said. Otherwise, remaining tests will be reserved for when there’s greater need.

By  Maureen Groppe | USA Today
   
SHARE Government’s free COVID tests by mail program being suspended as of Sept. 2
A package of a home COVID-19 test. As of Sept. 2, free tests no longer will be available through COVIDTests.gov.

As of Sept. 2, free tests no longer will be available through COVIDTests.gov.

Sun-Times file

Beginning Sept. 2, the Biden administration will suspend taking orders for free at-home COVID-19 tests because of limited supply, according to a senior official who said the government needs to preserve tests for a potential rise in infections this fall.

Free tests no longer will be available through COVIDTests.gov.

Tests still are being distributed for free through other ways, including at 15,000 federally supported community sites such as libraries and pharmacies and through community health centers. People also can be reimbursed for tests through private and public health insurance plans.

The administration says it has to limit distribution of tests because Congress hasn’t approved funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile.

The senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced, said the federal governments would work “within its limited existing resources” to secure as many additional tests as possible. The official did not say how many tests are left.

Earlier this year, the White House asked for as much as $22.5 billion in new funding to pay for tests, vaccines, therapeutics and research.

Republicans have said the money can be found by repurposing other funds.And some Democrats objected to a plan to get some of the money by taking back previously awarded coronavirus relief funding for states. Democrats now hope to include emergency coronavirus funding in the package of pending bills needed to fund the government after September.

Distribution could “expeditiously resume” if Congress provides funding, the senior administration official said. Otherwise, the remaining tests will be reserved for when there’s greater need.

The government has distributed more than 600 million tests through COVIDTests.gov since the program began in January. Households were able to place three orders for a total of 16 tests.

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Why aren’t more Chicago parents going for free universal preschool?
Latest recalls of formula meant frantic search for family of suburban boy, 5, who needs it to survive
Cook County juvenile jail is locking kids, teens in their cells for most of the day, scathing review finds
Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson reports to prison in Wisconsin
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, other pols keep taking money from pharma companies implicated in opioid crisis
Former lifeguard supervisor sentenced for sex crimes against young female employees
The Latest
Notre_Dame_Preview_Football.jpg
Sports Saturday
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner is true to his roots
Childhood memories from growing up in Wilmette helped him land with the Irish.
By Andrew Mentock
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_7.20.37_PM.png
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Meet Todd Fuhrman, the Vegas nights’ goalie
Born in Park Ridge, hockey-loving Fuhrman has been honing his betting skills since he was 8.
By Rob Miech
 
1416710129.jpg
Chicago Fire
With eight games left, Fire playoff hopes dim
Unfortunately for the Fire, there are numerous factors that make a postseason return unlikely.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Mookie Wilson swings
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Going to the dogs
This quiz is in honor of all the canines out there during their time of the year — the dog days of summer.
By Bill Chuck
 
John Madden
Sports Saturday
Review: Madden 23 has plenty of ‘Boom’ in a great tribute to the legend
The developers at EA Sports have finally heard the complaints of past versions of the franchise and have taken steps for all-around improvement. Baby steps in some areas, but still steps.
By Joe Cowley
 