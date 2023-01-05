Healthy New Year’s resolutions: 10 tips from the AMA for realistic goals

Made your New Year’s resolutions? While many people tend to kick off January with hard-to-maintain health goals, the key is to start small, experts say.

The American Medical Association has recommendations for making health improvements in 2023 and beyond that it says “are really practical that people actually can accomplish and that can make a real difference in the health of the nation,” AMA president Jack Resneck says.

Boost exercise, manage stress

A good diet, 7.5 hours of daily sleep and activities such as yoga and meditation can help you maintain and improve mental health — but don’t hesitate to seek help from a mental health professional when needed, the AMA recommends.

If you’re looking to get in better shape next year, the AMA recommends adults do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week.

For people who prefer more vigorous workouts, the recommendation it to aim for at least 75 minutes of exercise each week.

Limit processed foods, sugary drinks

Cut back on processed foods and sugar-sweetened drinks, especially those with added sodium and sugar.

The AMA also recommends:



Eating less red and processed meats.

Consuming more plant-based foods, such as olive oil, nuts and seeds.

Drinking water and not sugary beverages. Sugary drinks, even 100% fruit juices, are linked with a higher all-cause mortality risk, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

Get vaccinated

The AMA advises being current on vaccines such as the annual flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six months or older, especially now as hHospitals across the country are dealing with a “tripledemic” of increased COVID, flu and RSV cases.

“It’s a challenging time for hospitals, and we want as many patients as possible to avoid hospitalization,” Resneck said.

Get health screenings

Since April 2020, statistics have shown millions of screenings for breast, colorectal and prostate cancer diagnoses might have been missed because of pandemic-related disruptions in care.

“These cancers are harder to treat and are more deadly when caught later,” Resneck said. “That’s why these screenings are important.”

American Cancer Society findings from 2022 show the number of U.S. women who reported having a recent breast cancer screening or cervical cancer screening dropped by 6% and 11% in 2020 compared to 2018.

Know your blood pressure numbers

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects 47% of adults in the United States, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Understanding the numbers and taking steps to lower blood pressure minimize stroke and heart attack risks. The AMA recommends visiting the American Heart Association’s ManageYourBP.org page online to learn more about managing blood pressure.

Learn your type 2 diabetes risk

It takes two minutes to self-screen for type 2 diabetes, according to the AMA, which recommends taking a do-it-yourself test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org. The CDC reports more than eight of 10 adults living with prediabetes don’t know it.

Type 2 diabetes is a risk factor for severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization or death.

Limit alcohol, don’t smoke

To lower the risk of alcohol-related health issues, the 2020-2025 federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting alcohol intake to no more than one drink a day for women and two for men.

AMA experts also advise speaking with a doctor about help with quitting tobacco and e-cigarette or vaping products.

Follow doctor’s orders on prescriptions

For anyone taking prescription opioids, antibiotics or other medications, the AMA recommends:



Following your physician’s instructions for taking them.

Storing the pills safety to prevent diversion or misuse.

Properly getting rid of leftover medication .

“In the case of overdoses, we’ve been encouraging safe storage and disposal of unused opioids so that we don’t see diversion to people who the medications weren’t prescribed for,” Resneck said.

Experts say antibiotic resistance is considered a serious public health problem, noting that they won’t work against viruses such as the cold or flu.

People should “make sure they’ve finished a course of antibiotics that’s prescribed so we don’t drive further antibiotic resistance,” Resneck said.

