The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
A container of Nexletol. In a major study, the drug reduced the risk of heart attacks and other health problems in people who can’t take drugs called statins, the main cholesterol-lowering treatment.

In a major study, Nexletol reduced the risk of heart attacks and other health problems in people who can’t take drugs called statins, the main cholesterol-lowering treatment.

Esperion Therapeutics

Well News Health

New pill cuts cholesterol, heart attacks — and it’s not a statin

Nexletol also blocks cholesterol production in the liver but in a different way than statins and without the muscle pain that can be a side effect of taking statins.

By  Lauran Neergaard | AP
   
SHARE New pill cuts cholesterol, heart attacks — and it’s not a statin

Drugs known as statins are the first-choice treatment for high cholesterol, but millions of people who can’t or won’t take those pills because of side effects could have another option.

In a major study, a different kind of cholesterol-lowering drug, named Nexletol, reduced the risk of heart attacks and some other cardiovascular problems in people who can’t tolerate statins, researchers have found.

Doctors already prescribe the drug, known chemically as bempedoic acid, to be used with a statin to help certain high-risk patients further lower their cholesterol. The new study tested Nexletol without the statin combination — and offers the first evidence that on its own it also reduces the risk of cholesterol-caused health problems.

Statins remain “the cornerstone of cholesterol-lowering therapies,” said Dr. Steven Nissen of the Cleveland Clinic, who led the study.

But people who can’t take those proven pills “are very needy patients,” Nissen said. “They’re extremely difficult to treat.”

This option “will have a huge impact on public health,” he said.

Too much so-called LDL or “bad” cholesterol can clog arteries and lead to heart attacks and strokes. Statin pills like Lipitor and Crestor — or their cheaper generic equivalents — are the mainstay for lowering LDL cholesterol and preventing heart disease or treating those who already have it. They work by blocking some of the liver’s cholesterol production.

But some people suffer serious muscle pain from statins. While it’s not clear exactly how often that occurs, by some estimates 10% of people who’d otherwise qualify for the pills can’t or won’t take them. They have limited options, including pricey cholesterol-lowering shots and another kind of pill, sold as Zetia.

Nexletol also blocks cholesterol production in the liver but in a different way than statins and without that muscle side effect.

The new, five-year study tracked nearly 14,000 people who were unable to tolerate more than a very low dose of a statin. Half got daily Nexletol and half a dummy pill.

The main finding: Nexletol-treated patients had a 13% lower risk of a group of major cardiac problems. Then, the researchers teased apart those different conditions and found a 23% reduced risk of a heart attack — the biggest impact. The drug also cut by 19% procedures to unclog arteries. There wasn’t a difference in deaths, which the researchers couldn’t explain but said might require longer to detect.

The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a meeting of the American College of Cardiology. The study was funded by Nexletol maker Esperion Therapeutics.

The results are “compelling,” Dr. John H. Alexander of Duke University, who wasn’t involved with the study, wrote in the journal, and “will and should” spur use of the drug by patients unwilling or unable to take statins.

“It is premature, however, to consider bempedoic acid as an alternative to statins,” Alexander said. “Given the overwhelming evidence of the vascular benefits,” statins remain the top choice for most patients.

Eat Well
Salty snacks can be enjoyed — in moderation
Taste
Oat and soy can be called milk, FDA proposes
Well
Being healthy means more than just eating right
View More Stories In Well
The Latest
In this file photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, on Friday, June 3, 2022.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Harry and Meghan’s daughter christened, will use royal title
Princess Lilibet Diana, who turns two in June, was baptized last Friday by the Archbishop of Los Angeles.
By Danica Kirka | Associated Press
 
The Consumers Building, 220 S State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St., would be demolished by the federal government as part of a security plan for the neighboring Dirksen Federal Building.
Chicago
Preservation Chicago issues 2023 ‘most endangered’ list
The properties range from early State Street skyscrapers to less-prominent commercial and industrial buildings in the neighborhoods.
By David Roeder
 
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where Mustafaa Saleh pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the scheme involving the Cook County Land Bank Authority, the county agency where he formerly worked.
Politics
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker pleads guilty to property scam
Federal prosecutors charged Mustafaa Saleh in November with wire fraud for the scheme involving the Cook County Land Bank Authority. The agency’s board is led by Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer.
By Jon Seidel
 
NSCcover.JPG
High School Basketball
No Shot Clock, Ep. 154: Previewing the IHSA state finals
The big week has arrived. It’s state finals time. Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien preview all of this week’s action in Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Big Muddy River Correctional Center, located in downstate Ina, about 300 miles south of Chicago, is one of nearly 30 correctional facilities operated by the Illinois Department of Corrections. The department’s director, Rob Jeffreys, is stepping down.&nbsp;
Politics
Director of Illinois Department of Corrections resigns
Rob Jeffreys, who has led the department since June 2019, is stepping down.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 