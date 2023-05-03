The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Well News Health

Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking, surgeon general warns

The loneliness epidemic is hitting young people from 15 to 24 years old especially hard. That age group reported a 70% drop in time spent with friends in 2020 compared with what was true two decades earlier.

By  Amanda Seitz | AP
   
AMANDA SEITZ, AP
SHARE Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking, surgeon general warns
Loneliness increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30%, with the report revealing that those with poor social relationships also had a greater risk of stroke and heart disease.&nbsp;

Loneliness increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30%, with a recent report revealing that those with poor social relationships also had a greater risk of stroke and heart disease.

stock.adobe.com

Widespread loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general is warning, declaring this the latest public health epidemic.

About half of U.S. adults say they’ve experienced loneliness, Dr. Vivek Murthy said in an 81-page report.

“We now know that loneliness is a common feeling that many people experience,” Murthy said in an interview. “It’s like hunger or thirst. It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing. Millions of people in America are struggling in the shadows, and that’s not right. That’s why I issued this advisory to pull back the curtain on a struggle that too many people are experiencing.”

The declaration is intended to raise awareness around loneliness but won’t unlock federal funding or programming devoted to combating the issue.

Research shows that Americans — who overall have become less engaged with worship houses, community organizations and even their own family members in recent decades — have steadily reported an increase in feelings of loneliness. The number of single households has also doubled over the last 60 years.

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is photographed during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022. Widespread loneliness in the U.S. is posing health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, he said earlier this week, in declaring the latest public health epidemic.

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is photographed during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022. Widespread loneliness in the U.S. is posing health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, he said earlier this week, in declaring the latest public health epidemic.

AP

But the crisis deeply worsened when COVID-19 spread, prompting schools and workplaces to shut down and sending millions of Americans to isolate at home away from relatives or friends.

People culled their friend groups during the coronavirus pandemic and reduced time spent with those friends, the surgeon general’s report says. Americans spent about 20 minutes a day in person with friends in 2020, down from 60 minutes daily nearly two decades earlier.

The loneliness epidemic is hitting young people from 15 to 24 years old especially hard. The age group reported a 70% drop in time spent with friends during the same period.

Loneliness increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30%. According to the report, people with poor social relationships had a greater risk of stroke and heart disease. Isolation also elevates a person’s likelihood for experiencing depression, anxiety and dementia, according to the research. Murthy did not provide any data regarding how many people die directly from loneliness or isolation.

The surgeon general is calling on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents and others to make changes that will boost connectedness. He advised people to join community groups and put down their phones when they’re catching up with friends, employers to think carefully about their remote work policies and health systems to provide training for doctors to recognize the health risks of loneliness.

Technology has rapidly exacerbated the loneliness problem, with one study cited in the report finding that people who used social media for two hours or more daily were more than twice as likely to report feeling socially isolated than those who were on such apps for under 30 minutes a day.

Murthy said social media is particularly driving the increase in loneliness, suggesting that technology companies offer protections for children, especially around their social media behavior.

“There’s really no substitute for in-person interaction,” Murthy said. “As we shifted to use technology more and more for our communication, we lost out on a lot of that in-person interaction. How do we design technology that strengthens our relationships as opposed to weaken them?”

Next Up In Well
Almonds, walnuts — What is the healthiest nut? And what about peanut butter?
Young Latinas are seeing a staggering rise in uterine cancer — and experts don’t know why
Depressed? Anxious? Air pollution could be among the reasons why, research finds
Ask the Doctors: Chronic stuffiness could be rhinitis
Comedian Richard Lewis reveals Parkinson’s disease diagnosis
Red yeast rice: health benefits, risks of this wildly popular nutritional supplement
The Latest
Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ record then later had his own mark eclipsed by Bob Beamon’s record-shattering leap at the Mexico City Games, has died. He was 83.
Olympic Sports
Ralph Boston, Olympic gold-medal winner and first to long jump 27 feet, dies at 83
Boston broke or tied the world record six times during the 1960s. He was the first person to reach the 27-foot mark. His first world record came shortly before the Rome Olympics in 1960 with a jump of 26 feet, 11 inches that surpassed the 25-year-old record held by Jesse Owens.
By Associated Press
 
Marina Mabrey, left, dives for the ball against Courtney Vandersloot during a Euroleague playoff game last month.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky guard Marina Mabrey will arrive to camp fresh off a championship, Finals MVP honors
This offseason the Sky acquired Mabrey, a restricted free agent, in a four-team trade and signed her to a three-year deal.
By Annie Costabile
 
FILE - APRIL 24, 2023: It was reported that Fox News has announced that it has parted ways with Tucker Carlson, the network’s highest-rated prime-time host April 24, 2023. HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775892907
Columnists
That text that got Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News is really no surprise
Carlson’s text is bad, but certainly not surprising given his track record of white nationalism, conspiracy theories, lies and fear-mongering.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Screenshot_2023_05_03_at_11.40.41_AM.png
Crime
Man fatally shot by Chicago cop in Garfield Park turned toward officers while holding a gun, video shows
Reginald Clay Jr., 24, ran from officers who approached him and a group of people in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street on April 15, officials have said.
By Tom Schuba
 
WALLER_050423_06.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Chicago’s new interim top cop, ComEd 4 found guilty and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 