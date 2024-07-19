The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Well News Health

Two deaths — including one in Illinois — linked to listeria food poisoning from meat sliced at deli counters

At least 28 people in a dozen states have gotten sick. All of the people known to be part of the outbreak have been hospitalized.

 
SHARE Two deaths — including one in Illinois — linked to listeria food poisoning from meat sliced at deli counters
FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, responsible for the food borne illness listeriosis. (Elizabeth White/CDC via AP, File)

This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, responsible for the food borne illness listeriosis.

Elizabeth White/AP, file

At least two people have died and more than two dozen were hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria food poisoning linked to meat sliced at grocery store deli counters, federal health officials said Friday.

At least 28 people in a dozen states have gotten sick, though the largest number, seven, were in New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The people who died were from Illinois and New Jersey. Samples were collected from May 29 to July 5 and so far, all of the people known to be part of the outbreak have been hospitalized.

Many of the people in the outbreak reported eating meats that were sliced at grocery store deli counters. So far, there’s no information showing that people are getting sick from prepackaged deli meats, the CDC said. People most commonly reported eating deli-sliced turkey, liverwurst and ham, officials said. CDC doesn’t have enough information to say which deli meats are the source of the outbreak.

Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches and tiredness and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Symptoms can occur quickly or to up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

The infections are especially dangerous for people older than 65, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant people, who can have miscarriages. This outbreak includes people aged 32 to 94, with a median age of 75. One pregnant person got sick, but retained the pregnancy, officials said.

Next Up In Well
Iconic Mirage closes its doors on the Las Vegas Strip
When it comes to counting calories, there's a new math
It's grilling season, so brush up on these outdoor food safety basics
Why should you focus on drinking enough water?
$5 million city grant will help Englewood farm keep its food in its community
As summer heat cranks up, our appetites may cool off
The Latest
Fruko y Sus Tesos performs during ¡SÚBELO! Fest at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, Thursday, July 18, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Fruko y Sus Tesos encabezan una noche de música ardiente en el festival ¡Súbelo! de Chicago
El aclamado grupo de salsa colombiano actuó en la noche inaugural de un festival de cuatro días en el Pabellón Jay Pritzker para celebrar el 20º aniversario del Parque Millennium.
By Ambar Colón
 
Justin Steele
Cubs
Cubs activate outfielder Mike Tauchman from 10-day IL before series-opening loss to D-backs
The team also called up reliever Jesus Tinoco from Triple-A Iowa, optioned outfielder Alexander Canario to Iowa and moved starting pitcher Jordan Wicks to the 60-day IL.
By Mike Clark
 
ST24-cubs-25-8x12.jpg
Cubs
Turns out Seiya Suzuki, Shota Imanaga can go home again
Cubs’ two Japanese stars looking forward to opening 2025 season against Dodgers in Tokyo.
By Mike Clark
 
RNCTh-071924-56.JPG
Columnists
Political violence and rhetoric is all too American
No one wants to live in a country where political candidates or leaders are targeted by snipers. But we don’t have to look far back in our history for evidence that political violence is as ritualized as a cup of coffee.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
Donald Trump speaks during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Columnists
Republican convention biblical banter rings a Paul Harvey bell
Donald Trump’s speech Thursday begs a comparison to the late radio show host’s famous 1978 “So God made a farmer” speech, which got new life in a 2013 Super Bowl ad.
By Michael Sneed
 