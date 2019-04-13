Fresh-cut melon recalled for salmonella risk at multiple grocery stores

An array of fresh-cut melon products produced by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods has been recalled from retail locations in sixteen states due to a potential contamination of Salmonella Carrau, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.

Affected products include fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon and cantaloupe. Mixed fruit products containing an impacted melon are also being recalled, an FDA release says. Recalled products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers.

The fruit was destined for select locations of several major retailers, including Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joes, Target and Whole Foods.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 93 reported illnesses linked to the pre-cut melon recall. Those reports span nine states and have resulted in 23 hospitalizations, the CDC said Friday.

The FDA says reports of illnesses caused by the recalled melons are being investigated.

Impacted products are sold in packages as small as 4.5 oz or as large as 80 oz., the FDA says. Product use-by dates are as late as April 19, and the FDA says it is possible the products are still on store shelves.

Salmonella Carrau is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the frail or elderly and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA says.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, and they usually develop 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product, according to the CDC.

The FDA says consumers who have a recalled product should quickly throw it away.

Caito Foods voluntarily issued the recall and has temporarily suspended its production and distribution of the products, the FDA says.

Here is the full list of states impacted by the products; more detail about the recalled products is available from the FDA.

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Contributing: Andrew Clark, Indianapolis Star

