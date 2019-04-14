Salmonella outbreak in Illinois linked to pre-cut melons

Public health officials are warning Illinois residents about a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to pre-cut melons.

Caito Foods, LLC, a produce company based out of Indianapolis, recalled pre-cut watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and fruit medleys Friday after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 93 cases of salmonella in nine states, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

In Illinois, five cases of salmonella broke out between March 4 and March 31 in the northeastern and eastern areas of the state, the IDPH said.

The recalled melons were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed to multiple stores, the IDPH said. Because the department is still tracing the distribution of the melons, it is possible that people could be exposed across the state.

The IDPH is advising residents to throw away any recalled melon products if they suspect that they were produced by Caito Foods, LLC.