Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 18, 2024
West Englewood News Chicago

Teen killed, another injured in West Englewood shooting

Two teen boys, 16 and 17, were sitting on a porch in the 6700 block of South Loomis Street about 9:20 p.m. Saturday when someone approached and shot them, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
carrol shooting 03092018-1.jpg

Two teen boys, 16 and 17, were sitting on a porch in the 6700 block of South Loomis Street about 9:20 p.m. Saturday when someone approached and shot them, police said.

Sun-Times file photo

Share

A teen was killed and another wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Two teen boys, 16 and 17, were sitting on a porch in the 6700 block of South Loomis Street about 9:20 p.m. when someone approached and shot them, police said.

The 17-year-old was struck in the stomach and back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to police. The 16-year-old was taken to the same hospital in good condition after being shot in the chest.

No one is in custody.

Share
Next Up In News
Cook County corrections deputy facing smuggling charges after police find 'drug-soaked paper' in her home
Man found dead in vehicle in Buffalo Grove parking lot
Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention
Joe Biden, Monday's prime-time keynote speaker at DNC, to make case to elect Kamala Harris
William Shatner, Elizabeth Berkley have a star date with fans at 'transformative' Fan Expo Chicago
Hinsdale Little Leaguers get second chance to stay in Little League World Series
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My nephew, once a close confidant, is hooked on meth and avoiding me
Knowledgeable about addiction, aunt wants to help but is having trouble reaching him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 18, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
White Sox Astros Baseball
White Sox
White Sox trounced by Astros, fall to 30-94
Sizemore doesn’t want White Sox thinking about Mets reachable record for futility
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Workers set up security perimeter fencing on South Honore Street near West Adams Street outside the United Center in preparation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
DNC 2024
Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention
Around the United Center, the city says road closures will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Street closures around McCormick Place start at 10 p.m. Friday
By Ellery Jones
 
skyUSE-081824.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kamilla Cardoso is difference in Sky's narrow win over Sparks
The promising rookie finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
By Annie Costabile
 