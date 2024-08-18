Teen killed, another injured in West Englewood shooting

A teen was killed and another wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Two teen boys, 16 and 17, were sitting on a porch in the 6700 block of South Loomis Street about 9:20 p.m. when someone approached and shot them, police said.

The 17-year-old was struck in the stomach and back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to police. The 16-year-old was taken to the same hospital in good condition after being shot in the chest.

No one is in custody.

