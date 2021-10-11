Game 4 of ALDS between White Sox and Astros postponed

Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday has been postponed due to expected rain.

The game, scheduled for 2:37 p.m., will be made up Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday was a scheduled travel day in advance of a possible Game 5 (if necessary) in Houston.

The Sox defeated the Astros 12-6 Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The trail the Astros 2-1 in the best of five series.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon was scheduled to start for the Sox against Astros righty Jose Urquidy Monday.

The Sox defeated the Astros 12-6 in Game 3 Sunday night for their first postgame win at home since Game 3 of the 2008 ALDS against the Rays.

The Sox scored 12 runs, the second-most in a postseason game in franchise history, and struck out 16 batters, the most in a postseason game in White Sox history.

All tickets and parking passes for today’s postponed game will automatically transfer and be active for Tuesday’s rescheduled game.

Gates to the ballpark will open at 11 a.m. and parking lots will open at 10 a.m.