ALDS game times announced for White Sox, Astros

White Sox, Astros open best-of-five ALDS series Thursday in Houston

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve attempts to turn a double play over White Sox’s Yoan Moncada on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP)
AP Photos

The White Sox will have a prime time game in the ALDS when the best-of-five series shifts for Game 3 Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The first home playoff game at the Sox’ home field since 2008 will start at 7:07 p.m. CT on FS1.

The series opens Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston at 3:07 on FS1. Game 2 Friday starts at 1:07 p.m. on MLB Network.

Game 4 (if necessary) on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field and Game 5 (if necessary) in Houston are TBA.

The Sox were 2-5 against the Astros this season, including 2-1 at Guaranteed Rate Field coming out of the All-Star break in July after getting swept in a four-game series at Minute Maid Park in June. In those seven games, the Sox batted .200/.282/.377 with nine homers, pitched to a 4.70 ERA and were outscored 35-23. At Minute Maid Park, the Sox lost by scores of 10-2, 2-1, 7-3 and 8-2.

The last time the Sox played the Astros in the World Series was in 2005, when they swept Houston in four games in the World Series.

Game 3 of the ALDS will be the first Sox playoff game played at home since 2008.

