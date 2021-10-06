White Sox slugger Jose Abreu’s status for Game 1 of ALDS in doubt

HOUSTON — White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu did not travel with the team to Houston on Tuesday for the ALDS, but is expected to arrive in Houston Wednesday night after battling flu-like symptoms in recent days.

In a statement, the Sox said Abreu “is feeling better, and his symptoms are improving. Multiple tests have confirmed that his illness is not Covid-related. A decision on his availability for Game 1 of the ALDS will be made tomorrow.”

“To know that he’s on his way is a big boost for the team,” Game 1 starter Lance Lynn said Wednesday.

Abreu led the team in games played and has a reputation for playing hurt.

“He’s not going to want to sit out,” shortstop Tim Anderson said.

Abreu sat out the season finale against the Tigers Sunday because he wasn’t feeling well. The Sox will work out in Houston Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS Thursday at Minute Maid Park. Game time is 3:07 p.m.

“Sunday when he didn’t play, he didn’t feel well,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He got to the workout yesterday and he had a tough night with fever. And now we’re all brimming with happiness and excitement because he fever broke and he passed the test.”

Abreu his 30th home run on Friday, joining Frank Thomas (eight) and Paul Konerko (five) as the only players in Sox history with five career seasons with 30 homers and 100 RBI.

Abreu drove in 117 runs in 2021.

“We’ll see what his strength level is [Thursday],” La Russa said.

“We’ve had several discussions in the clubhouse about stubborn he’s going to be. Hand on the baseball Bible. I feel for certain if he’s not in there tomorrow he’ll be in there Friday.”