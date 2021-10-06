 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu’s status for Game 1 of ALDS in doubt

Jose Abreu dealing with non-Covid related flu-like symptoms.

By Daryl Van Schouwen
The White Sox’ Jose Abreu is questionable for Thursday’s Game 1 of the ALDS.
The White Sox’ Jose Abreu is questionable for Thursday’s Game 1 of the ALDS.
AP

HOUSTON — White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu did not travel with the team to Houston on Tuesday for the ALDS, but is expected to arrive in Houston Wednesday night after battling flu-like symptoms in recent days.

In a statement, the Sox said Abreu “is feeling better, and his symptoms are improving. Multiple tests have confirmed that his illness is not Covid-related. A decision on his availability for Game 1 of the ALDS will be made tomorrow.”

“To know that he’s on his way is a big boost for the team,” Game 1 starter Lance Lynn said Wednesday.

Abreu led the team in games played and has a reputation for playing hurt.

“He’s not going to want to sit out,” shortstop Tim Anderson said.

Abreu sat out the season finale against the Tigers Sunday because he wasn’t feeling well. The Sox will work out in Houston Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS Thursday at Minute Maid Park. Game time is 3:07 p.m.

“Sunday when he didn’t play, he didn’t feel well,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He got to the workout yesterday and he had a tough night with fever. And now we’re all brimming with happiness and excitement because he fever broke and he passed the test.”

Abreu his 30th home run on Friday, joining Frank Thomas (eight) and Paul Konerko (five) as the only players in Sox history with five career seasons with 30 homers and 100 RBI.

Abreu drove in 117 runs in 2021.

“We’ll see what his strength level is [Thursday],” La Russa said.

“We’ve had several discussions in the clubhouse about stubborn he’s going to be. Hand on the baseball Bible. I feel for certain if he’s not in there tomorrow he’ll be in there Friday.”

Next Up In White Sox

The Latest

Outlaws’ Mark Polchan has sentence cut in half, now must serve 30 years in prison

Federal prosecutors wrote that Mark Polchan "stood at the center of an organized criminal enterprise and directed its members as they robbed, shot, stabbed, stole, and preyed upon the citizens of this and other communities over the course of years,"

By Jon Seidel

‘Showtime’ moving to the Midwest? Guard Lonzo Ball is making that case

It was only one preseason game, but what a game it was, as the new-look Bulls had a very Lakers "Showtime" feel, and Ball was a big reason why.

By Joe Cowley

Bears’ Matt Nagy finally sees what everyone else does: It’s Justin Fields’ time

Fields has been building the counterargument to Nagy’s plan of sitting him until 2022, and the case was so overwhelming that Nagy is making him the permanent starter in Week 5.

By Jason Lieser

Afternoon Edition: Oct. 6, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

While Chicago celebrates starting gig, Bears QB Justin Fields ‘ready to work’

"I’m trying to win this weekend," Fields said Wednesday. "Of course there’s some reason to celebrate, but I’m not just going to be complacent with where I’m at."

By Patrick Finley

Nuevo encargado de Calles y Saneamiento promete más botes de basura y mantenimiento de árboles

El debut del comisionado en las audiencias presupuestarias fue música para los oídos de los concejales.

By Fran Spielman