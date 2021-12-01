 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Former White Sox pitcher LaMarr Hoyt dies at 66 after lengthy illness

Right-hander won Cy Young Award with 1983 division champion ‘Winning Ugly’ White Sox

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Members of the 1983 Division champion White Sox LaMarr Hoyt (left), Harold Baines (center) and Tony LaRussa after Hoyt and LaRussa threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Sox played the Oakland Athletics in Chicago on Sunday, June 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Cherney)

LaMarr Hoyt, the Cy Young Award winner who helped the White Sox win the 1983 American League West Division championship, has died, the Sox confirmed Wednesday. He was 66.

Hoyt, who posted a 98-68 record and 3.99 ERA in an eight-year career, went 24-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 1983, winning 13 straight games in one stretch during the second half and walking only 38 batters over 260 23 innings. After posting a 13-18 record and 4.77 ERA in 1984, Hoyt was traded to the Padres in a multiplayer deal that brought shortstop Ozzie Guillen to the South Side.

“My dad passed away from cancer with me by his side early in the morning of the 29th,” said Mathew Hoyt, LaMarr’s oldest son. “He genuinely loved being a part of the White Sox organization, and I can say without a doubt those were the best years of his life. All he talked about in his final days was baseball, the White Sox and all of his former teammates.”

Said Sox manager Tony La Russa, who managed Hoyt during the 1980s: “My first impression of LaMarr was, ‘Here is a pitcher’. He had average stuff but amazing command and tremendous confidence, and he never showed fear. We brought him up to the big leagues in 1979 and nothing bothered him. He had this impressive cool where he believed if he made his pitches, he would get hitters out. He faced teams multiple times in a season but could change up his looks and keep them off balance. What a great competitor.”

Hoyt fell victim to drug problems and was out of baseball by 1987. He was 31 when he pitched his final season in 1986, pitching to a 5.15 ERA in 35 games. He was arrested twice on drug-possession charges following the 1985 season and was arrested on the U.S.-Mexico border after the 1986 season and was sentenced to 45 days in jail on December 16, 1986, and suspended by commissioner Peter Ueberroth.

The Sox signed Hoyt after he was released by the Padres, giving him a second chance, but he was arrested a fourth time, ending his return.

Hoyt was born Dewey LaMarr Hoyt Jr. on Jan. 1, 1955 in Columbia, S.C. He originally was selected by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 1973 draft and traded to the Sox on April 5, 1977 with outfielder Oscar Gamble and pitcher Bob Polinsky in exchange for shortstop Bucky Dent.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Next Up In White Sox

The Latest

Bulls and Heat hit with loss of second-round draft picks by NBA

After an investigation that lasted almost four months, the league announced on Wednesday that both the Bulls and Heat would lose second-round draft picks for premature discussions with then-pending free agents Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.

By Joe Cowley

Bears quarterback Justin Fields to practice Wednesday

Veteran Andy Dalton will get snaps with the starters Wednesday, Bears coach Matt Nagy said, though Fields will be the starter whenever he’s healthy.

By Patrick Finley

192 vehicles towed on first night of winter parking ban

Forty fewer drivers were caught unaware compared with last year, when 232 vehicles were towed.

By David Struett

CTA train operator beaten at Red Line Garfield station

The employee was attacked by two teenagers while the train was stalled.

By David Struett

Man killed in Lincoln Square — third neighborhood shooting since Friday

The Lincoln Square area has seen several shootings recently, and police say they are increasing patrols along the Western and Lawrence avenue corridors.

By David Struett

The right’s Fauci Derangement Syndrome

The despicable, preposterous smears against Dr. Anthony Fauci are just exposing the odious but obvious reality that there is no floor to the the right’s derangement.

By S. E. Cupp