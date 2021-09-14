White Sox recall Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito from injured list

The White Sox reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson and RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday morning.

The Sox placed Anderson, 28, on the IL on Sept. 1 (retroactive to Aug. 29) with a left hamstring strain. He is batting .302/.331/.458 with 14 home runs, 53 RBI and 17 stolen bases over 108 games this season.

Giolito, 27, has been on the injured list since Sept. 3 (retroactive to Sept. 1) with a strained left hamstring suffered in his last start on Aug. 31 vs. the Pirates. He is 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA, 180 strikeouts, 1.11 WHIP and .279 on-base percentage in 27 starts this season.

In other moves by the team on Tuesday: