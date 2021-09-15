White Sox lose to Angels with Robert, Jimenez, Keuchel at different points as playoffs approach

After losing much of their seasons to injury, both Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert are back and healthy for the White Sox as they gear up for the playoffs. And with the postseason just weeks away, it’s clear that one of them is swinging the bat better than the other.

Another obvious point is that the Sox need to figure out their postseason rotation and whether Dallas Keuchel fits. During Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Angels, Keuchel went six innings and allowed two runs while walking five, getting support via Yoan Moncada’s fourth-inning homer.

The Angels went ahead on Brandon Marsh’s eighth-inning home run off Michael Kopech, and the Sox’ magic number to clinch the American League Central stayed at seven. They also fell two games behind the Astros for home-field advantage in a Division Series against Houston.

Signed to a three-year, $55 million contract in Dec. 2019, Keuchel has a 2017 World Series championship ring and a postseason pedigree most of his teammates cannot match. However, his work this season has thrown into doubt whether he’ll get the ball during the playoffs, as he has a 5.23 ERA and is winless since Aug. 16.

Unlike Keuchel, Jimenez and Robert will definitely take part in the playoffs assuming they’re healthy. Jimenez, though, would like to enter the postseason with different momentum than he has now.

Entering the Wednesday matchup with Los Angeles, Jimenez was hitting .182 over his past 15 games. His last home run was Aug. 29, and Jimenez was still waiting for his first run driven in this month.

Of course, any analysis of Jimenez has to mention the time he missed this season, that his 2021 debut didn’t come until July 26 after sitting out 99 games due to a torn left pectoral tendon. Speaking Wednesday, Sox manager Tony La Russa acknowledged how that could be a factor in Jimenez’s recent struggles.

“He’s kind of in-between, take a pitch and then chase a pitch,” La Russa said. “It happens to everybody, his timing’s a little off, his swing gets a little long. I think to expect him to not show the effects of all those at-bats he missed is unfair.”

Even with those missed at-bats, La Russa’s still had Jimenez in the No. 4 spot in the order 38 times, though he hit fifth Tuesday and again Wednesday. On both days, Yasmani Grandal was slotted in the clean-up spot to change things up for Jimenez.

“Also you put him in the fourth spot, that’s my fault, that’s unfair,” La Russa said. “So now he’s in the fifth spot. He should hit fourth again before the season’s over.”

Meanwhile, Robert is producing the way the Sox would like when the calendar turns to October.

Leading off Wednesday with shortstop Tim Anderson getting rested following his return Tuesday from the injured list, Robert was hitting .436 with four doubles and two home runs over his last nine games. Going back to when he came off the IL on Aug. 9, Robert was batting .375 with seven home runs and 24 runs scored.

With Anderson back, Robert likely won’t be leading off when the All-Star shortstop is in the lineup. But Robert probably won’t be dropping too far.

“Luis, the way he’s swinging now you love him in the top of the lineup, middle,” La Russa said. “You really don’t want to put him at the end because you’re going to lose at least an at-bat.”

A productive Jimenez would give even more teeth to the Sox lineup. But even with Jimenez going through a down period, the Sox’ depth is starting to show through. On Tuesday, there were contributions from Gavin Sheets and Cesar Hernandez.

“When you can have a chance to score every inning, realistically, that tells you that you’ve got a dangerous lineup and I feel like we do,” La Russa said. “We have that now.”