The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 21, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox won’t hold fan convention again this winter

SoxFest won’t be held “due to several factors,” team says.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox won’t hold fan convention again this winter
White_Sox_Baseball_16_.JPG

AP Photos

The White Sox announced Friday that SoxFest, the team’s annual fan convention, won’t be staged this winter.

The event was postponed the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns, and the team said Friday it won’t be held in January “due to several factors.”

“We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place,” the team said in a statement. “Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans.”

The 2019 event was the first staged at McCormick Place.

The Cubs are holding Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago January 13-15.

The Sox are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, going 81-81 and finishing 13 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central after making the postseason two consecutive years and entering 2022 with its highest payroll ever and World Series aspirations.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox likely to clear space at first base for Andrew Vaughn
White Sox begin interviews for manager job
Just Sayin’: Don’t hold your breath waiting for Illini to apologize for ugly 9-6 win against Iowa
Polling Place: What letter grades did you give White Sox, Cubs for 2022 performances?
This baseball quiz is a sprint, not a marathon
In misguided White Sox world, it’s all about Jerry Reinsdorf’s whims
The Latest
unnamed.png
La Voz Chicago
‘Raymond & Ray’ es más que cosa de hombres
Su director y guionista Rodrigo García—hijo de Gabriel García Márquez—detalló cómo el humor y situaciones de los personajes tienen mucho del machismo latinoamericano y mexicano.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Marie Collins-Wright, a resident of South Deering, attends a protest demanding Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deny the final permit that will allow General Iron to move from Lincoln Park, a mostly white neighborhood, to the Southeast Side, which has a mostly Latino population, at 3325 W. Wrightwood Ave. near Lightfoot’s home in Logan Square, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2020.
Lightfoot coopera con funcionarios federales en una investigación de racismo ambiental
Funcionarios federales piden que se cambien las prácticas de zonificación y uso de la tierra que, según ellos, sitúan a los contaminadores en las comunidades de color de Chicago.
By Brett Chase
 
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks during a news conference at CPD headquarters in May 2022.
City Hall
Embattled Police Supt. David Brown takes his turn on the City Council hot seat
“I’ve been here for two-and-a-half years. It feels like 10,” Brown tells alderpersons at a City Council budget hearing.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cardinal Blase Cupich is now including members of Catholic religious orders in the Archdiocese of Chicago’s online list of clerics deemed to have been credibly accused of child sex abuse. But there are omissions and inconsistencies in what’s been added.
The Watchdogs
Cardinal Blase Cupich is still keeping secrets on child sex abuse by order priests
The Archdiocese of Chicago for the first time has posted the names of credibly accused sex-offender priests from multiple Catholic religious orders — with many unexplained omissions.
By Robert Herguth
 
A photo of Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy talking to quarterback Justin Fields on the sideline.
Bears
Luke Getsy: Justin Fields simply ‘missed the throw’ in end zone
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn’t sugar-coat what went wrong when quarterback Justin Fields overthrew wide-open tight end Ryan Griffin in the end zone against the Commanders.
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 