White Sox won’t hold fan convention again this winter

The White Sox announced Friday that SoxFest, the team’s annual fan convention, won’t be staged this winter.

The event was postponed the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns, and the team said Friday it won’t be held in January “due to several factors.”

“We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place,” the team said in a statement. “Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans.”

The 2019 event was the first staged at McCormick Place.

The Cubs are holding Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago January 13-15.

The Sox are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, going 81-81 and finishing 13 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central after making the postseason two consecutive years and entering 2022 with its highest payroll ever and World Series aspirations.