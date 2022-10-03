The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 3, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Statement from White Sox’ Tony La Russa: ‘I did not do my job’

La Russa is stepping down as Sox manager. Calls this season “unacceptable disappointment.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Statement from White Sox’ Tony La Russa: ‘I did not do my job’
White Sox manager Tony La Russa issued a statement on his retirement Monday.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa issued a statement on his retirement Monday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Statement from White Sox manager Tony La Russa released Monday:

“This February, I had a pacemaker installed and was cleared by my doctors to begin spring training as scheduled. A periodic check of the device later identified a problem. During batting practice on August 30, I was informed of the issue, taken out of uniform and tested by doctors the next day.The solution was to update the pacemaker in Arizona and for me not to return as manager without medical clearance.

During an annual private exam after the first of the year, a second health issue also was diagnosed. I decided to delay confronting it until the off season. While I was inactive with the pacemaker, the second issue was analyzed. The result is that a corrective plan has been developed by my medical team and implementation has begun. I informed the White Sox of this second issue while I was out of uniform dealing with the pacemaker. As I have stated previously, I continue to request privacy related to my health issues and appreciate those who have respected that request. My overall prognosis is good, and I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me with well wishes related to my health.

At no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager. However, it has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023. The timing of this announcement now enables the front office to include filling the manager position with their other off-season priorities.

Our team’s record this season is the final reality. It is an unacceptable disappointment. There were some pluses, but too many minuses. In the Major Leagues, you either do or you don’t. Explanations come across as excuses.Respect and trust demand accountability, and during my managerial career, I understood that the ultimate responsibility for each minus belongs to the manager.I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons were important positive steps for this organization ending with playoff baseball. I take pride in the 2021 season because our team dealt with the pressure of being labeled as favorite by earning a division championship and posting winning records in each of the season’s six months. In 2022, we have some movement in the wrong direction. The key now is to figure out what is right versus what is wrong. I’m convinced that the process will be productive, and the players will be receptive. The future for this team remains bright.

At no time have I been disappointed or upset with White Sox fans, including those who at times chanted “Fire Tony.” They come to games with passion for our team and a strong desire to win. Loud and excited when we win, they rightly are upset when we play poorly. A great example of this support came in Game 3 of last year’s division series. No disrespect intended to any of my other teams and their fans, but that was the most electric crowd I ever experienced.

Finally, I am sincerely disappointed that I am leaving without the opportunity to finish what I was brought in to do. I still appreciate the chance to come back home to the White Sox and leave today with many more good memories than disappointments.

As I have said many times during my career, no manager has ever had more good fortune than I have.”

Thank you.


Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox to announce end of Tony La Russa era today
White Sox players accept blame for failure in 2022
White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement on Monday
White Sox’ Michael Kopech has knee surgery
Injuries shrinking value of White Sox’ long-term deals
Polling Place: On the White Sox’ next skipper, Bears-Giants, Northwestern’s planned digs
The Latest
Four people were struck by a vehicle after an argument Sept. 10, 2022 near Bricktown Square Mall.
News
15-month-old boy killed in hit-and-run accident in Albany Park
The boy was being placed into the back of a white Toyota Rav4 when he walked into the street in the 4500 block of North Pulaski Road and was hit by a pickup truck, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Women’s Cup - Third Place Match
Red Stars
Red Stars one of three organizations that failed to fully cooperate with abuse investigation, report finds
Report finds Arnim Whisler refused to accept Rory Dames resignation following claims of abuse in 2014.
By Annie Costabile
 
President Joe Biden delivered remarks about lowering health care costs and strengthening Social Security and Medicare in the Rose Garden at the White House on Sept. 27.
Proposed Medicare cuts will make it harder for doctors to provide necessary health care
With lower reimbursement for Medicare services, practices will be under pressure to cut back on the number of Medicare patients they serve, limit services or reduce investment in technology.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up Sunday.
Bears
Film study: Bears’ lack of passing near end zone sounds red alert
Those looking for more evidence of the Bears’ lack of faith in quarterback Justin Fields should venture no further than the 20-yard line.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bono is hitting the road for a new tour — this one to promote his memoir.&nbsp;
Music
Bono memoir tour includes Chicago stop
The U2 singer-songwriter-activist will be promoting “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1.
By Associated Press
 