Monday, October 3, 2022
La Russa calls 2022 ‘unacceptable disappointment,’ steps down

La Russa makes it official, will not return next season due to health reasons related to his heart

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Tony La Russa at press conference announcing he will step down as White Sox manager. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times)

As Tony La Russa said Monday, he was hired to make a difference for the White Sox.

Ultimately, he did not.

“Our record is proof,” La Russa said. “I did not do my job.”

Guiding the Sox to what general manager Rick Hahn said was one of the most painfully disappointing seasons for himself, vice president Ken Williams and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf – the close friend who stunned everyone and upset many by bringing him out of retirement to manage two years ago – La Russa officially stepped down with three games left in the season.

La Russa will have missed the last 35 games due to heart problems and on the day before he turns 78 said his health will not allow him to return for the final year of his contract in 2023. In some organizations, the Sox’ flop would cost a manager his job, but La Russa’s health freed this one from having to make a tough decision.

“It has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023,” La Russa said in a statement. “The timing of this announcement now enables the front office to include filling the manager position with their other offseason priorities.”

Hahn is leading that search, and internal talks about candidates were already in motion as the Sox (79-80 through Sunday) opened their final series of the season with three meaningless October baseball games against the Twins.

“Our team’s record this season is the final reality,” La Russa said. “It is an unacceptable disappointment.”

With players and coaches quietly showing respect and support from the back rows of the Guaranteed Rate Field conference room, La Russa read parts of his statement, explaining his heart issue, praising his players’ character and the fans’ passion and expressing his disappointment about the team’s performance.

For much of the season, “Fire Tony!” chants became a thing at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“At no time have I been disappointed or upset with White Sox fans, including those who at times chanted ‘Fire Tony,’ ” La Russa said. “They come to games with passion for our team and a strong desire to win. Loud and excited when we win, they rightly are upset when we play poorly.”

La Russa shared that he had a pacemaker installed and was cleared by personal doctors to begin spring training as scheduled, but a periodic check of the device later identified a problem. He was abruptly told to leave the park before a game on Aug. 30, the last time he was in uniform.

A second issue was diagnosed while La Russa was away from the team, forcing him to take an indefinite leave.

“At no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager,” La Russa said.

La Russa met with players 15 minutes before his news conference. That they followed him to it “speaks to the admiration that his guys had for him,” Hahn said. “That’s probably the ultimate compliment players can show their manager.”

Players overwhelmingly voiced concerns for La Russa’s health as it became apparent recently he wouldn’t be back next season.

“It’s not good ... to put a guy in a stressful situation that can be adverse to his health,” closer Liam Hendriks said Monday. “Now we’re glad he’s getting taken care of.”

La Russa, the second winningest manager all-time behind Connie Mack, didn’t rule out managing again, although that is highly unlikely. As for a role with the organization next season, “there’s been no discussion, there’s been no thoughts about it,” he said.

“The last thing I said to the players in the meeting was that I love them,” La Russa said. “I can’t be more thankful.

“That’s why I’m upset and disappointed. This is going to work next year. I worked hard to earn their respect and trust, but I’m also upset that I let them down this year.”

