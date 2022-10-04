The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
White Sox avoid losing record with fifth win in six games

Elvis Andrus hits three-run homer, Lucas Giolito pitches seven strong innings in 8-3 victory.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Elvis Andrus homers.

Elvis Andrus of the Chicago White Sox hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Lucas Giolito pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his final start of the season, Elvis Andrus belted a three-run homer, and the White Sox defeated the Twins 8-3 Tuesday night for their fifth win in the last six games.

The Sox (81-80) go for a series sweep against the Twins (77-84) in the final game of their disappointing season Wednesday afternoon ensured of not having a losing record.

Adam Engel, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez had RBI doubles, Gavin Sheets a two-run single. The Sox posted four-run innings in the the third and fourth against Josh Winder and Aaron Sanchez.

Giolito (11-9) struck out four and gave up two hits and two walks, lowering his ERA to 4.90 in what has been a disappointing season.

