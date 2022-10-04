White Sox avoid losing record with fifth win in six games

Lucas Giolito pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his final start of the season, Elvis Andrus belted a three-run homer, and the White Sox defeated the Twins 8-3 Tuesday night for their fifth win in the last six games.
The Sox (81-80) go for a series sweep against the Twins (77-84) in the final game of their disappointing season Wednesday afternoon ensured of not having a losing record.
Adam Engel, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez had RBI doubles, Gavin Sheets a two-run single. The Sox posted four-run innings in the the third and fourth against Josh Winder and Aaron Sanchez.
Giolito (11-9) struck out four and gave up two hits and two walks, lowering his ERA to 4.90 in what has been a disappointing season.
