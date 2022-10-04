The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
White Sox avoid losing record with fifth win in six games

Elvis Andrus hits a three-run homer and Lucas Giolito pitches seven strong innings in a 8-3 victory over the Twins

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Elvis Andrus of the White Sox hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday night. \

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Lucas Giolito pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his final start of the season, Elvis Andrus belted a three-run homer, and the White Sox defeated the Twins 8-3 Tuesday night for their fifth win in the last six games.

The Sox (81-80) go for a series sweep against the Twins (77-84) in the final game of their disappointing season Wednesday afternoon ensured of not having a losing record.

Adam Engel, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez had RBI doubles, Gavin Sheets a two-run single. The Sox posted four-run innings in the the third and fourth against Josh Winder and Aaron Sanchez.

Giolito (11-9) struck out four and gave up two hits and two walks, lowering his ERA to 4.90 in what has been a disappointing season.

“It was a good way to end it,” Giolito said.

“Good, efficient and getting the W. Had a lot of run support, so, made my job easier. I haven’t really gone deep the last few, but tonight was a good one, getting through seven innings.”

Jose Abreu doubled in his first at-bat in what might have been his final game in a Sox uniform. Abreu is a free agent after the season.

“Abreu told me that he would play 35 innings today if it’s possible,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “Tomorrow he just wants to be on the bench with me. He deserves that. He played almost every game this year and so it’s going to be a little different.”

Giolito said Abreu is “the heart and soul of the White Sox” and that it was “hard to imagine” them without Abreu.

“That would hurt, man,” Giolito said. “He’s so much of what makes this team. He’s done just amazing things on and off the field ever since I’ve been here and had the pleasure of being his teammate. We’ll see what happens. Obviously I just want the best for him and his family, whatever that may be. Hopefully he can come back another year. I’ve got one more year here [before free agency], so yeah...”

