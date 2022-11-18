The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022
White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick

“We appreciate all that Adam and Danny did for our organization in 2022 and during prior seasons,” GM Rick Hahn said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Adam Engel (left) and Danny Mendick were not tendered contracts by the White Sox. (Getty Images)

Adam Engel (15) of the Chcago White Sox is congratulated by Danny Mendick after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 10, 2021 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

The White Sox declined to tender 2023 contracts to outfielder Adam Engel and infielder Danny Mendick Friday.

Engel, 30, struggled at times during his sixth season, batting .224/.269/.310 with two home runs and 12 stolen bases in 119 games.

Mendick, 29, batted .289/.343/.443 with three homers in 31 games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in a collision with outfielder Adam Haseley on June 22 against Toronto. Mendick filled in capably offensively and defensively while shortstop Tim Anderson was injured, and can play multiple positions, including the outfield.

“We appreciate all that Adam and Danny did for our organization in 2022 and during prior seasons,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “As we have said at other times, a lot of consideration and analysis goes into the club deciding to forego the arbitration process and instead engage with players and their representatives as free agents. Our plan is to stay in contact with all three players and evaluate their ongoing fit with our club as we move forward through this offseason.”

The team also non-tendered outfielder Mark Payton, a 30-year-old St. Rita graduate who went 3-for-21 in eight games.

The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players was Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

