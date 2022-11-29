White Sox to build new outdoor bar at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Chicago White Sox plan to add a new outdoor bar at Guaranteed Rate Field, according to a building permit issued by the city.

The permit calls for construction “at two existing 500-level locations at Guaranteed Rate Field for a new outdoor bar with premium seating skybox.”

The team did not share more information. A spokesperson said in a statement: “Ballpark projects are underway, but details, including any renderings, will be announced closer to the start of the season.”

The renovation requires demolishing eight rows of seats and rearranging entrance and exit stairs, according to the permit issued Nov. 18. It’s unclear exactly where the bar would be on the 500 level. The estimated cost of construction is $284,500.

The last major renovation at the field was to add a premium seating section in right field, dubbed the Goose Island, in 2019. The area was renamed Miller Lite Landing earlier this year. In 2016, the team installed three HD video boards.

The Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, which manages renovations at the ballpark, referred questions to the Sox.

