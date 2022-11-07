White Sox decline option on Josh Harrison, pick up Tim Anderson’s for 2023

LAS VEGAS — It was a forgone conclusion the White Sox would exercise their 2023 option on shortstop Tim Anderson. Second baseman Josh Harrison wasn’t a given, though, and on Monday the veteran who played one season in Chicago became a free agent.

Harrison, 35, had a $5.5 million club option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Anderson’s option was for $12.5 million.

Harrison batted .256/.317/.370 with seven home runs, 19 doubles, 27 RBI and 50 runs scored in 119 games last season after signing as a free agent on March 15. Harrison’s No. 5 jersey was given to new manager Pedro Grifol when he was hired Thursday.

Anderson, 29, made his second All-Star Game but was limited to 79 games because of injuries. He batted .301/.339/.395 with six homers and with 13 doubles.

The Sox will likely look to free agency or the trade market for a second baseman. Internal options include Danny Mendick, Romy Gonzalez and Leury Garcia, although each of them seem best suited for utility roles.

Since 2019, Anderson has not played in more than 123 games due to an assortment of injuries, but he led the major leagues in batting with a .335 average in 2020 and won the Silver Slugger award as the best hitting shortstop in the AL in 2020.