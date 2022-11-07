The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 7, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox decline option on Josh Harrison, pick up Tim Anderson’s for 2023

Shortstop Anderson will be paid $12.5 million in 2023.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox decline option on Josh Harrison, pick up Tim Anderson’s for 2023
The White Sox’ Josh Harrison throws to first for an out against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 3, 2022.

The White Sox’ Josh Harrison throws to first for an out against the Cubs as Tim Anderson (left) looks on at Wrigley Field on May 3, 2022. The Sox declined Harrison’s option on Monday while picking up Anderson’s.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

LAS VEGAS — It was a forgone conclusion the White Sox would exercise their 2023 option on shortstop Tim Anderson. Second baseman Josh Harrison wasn’t a given, though, and on Monday the veteran who played one season in Chicago became a free agent.

Harrison, 35, had a $5.5 million club option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Anderson’s option was for $12.5 million.

Harrison batted .256/.317/.370 with seven home runs, 19 doubles, 27 RBI and 50 runs scored in 119 games last season after signing as a free agent on March 15. Harrison’s No. 5 jersey was given to new manager Pedro Grifol when he was hired Thursday.

Anderson, 29, made his second All-Star Game but was limited to 79 games because of injuries. He batted .301/.339/.395 with six homers and with 13 doubles.

The Sox will likely look to free agency or the trade market for a second baseman. Internal options include Danny Mendick, Romy Gonzalez and Leury Garcia, although each of them seem best suited for utility roles.

Since 2019, Anderson has not played in more than 123 games due to an assortment of injuries, but he led the major leagues in batting with a .335 average in 2020 and won the Silver Slugger award as the best hitting shortstop in the AL in 2020.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
One week after hitting a disgraceful low, Michigan State plays on at Illinois
Polling Place: How you voted on White Sox’ new manager, Bears’ trades, Big Ten race
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keen on creating new culture in 2023
‘Gushing’ GM Rick Hahn: Pedro Grifol quickly raised bar in managerial search
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol makes good first impression
White Sox make it official, name Pedro Grifol manager
The Latest
The entrance to a Walgreens is seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Business
Walgreens’ VillageMD buys another urgent and primary care chain for $9 billion
Walgreens and rival CVS have evolved in recent years far beyond their historic focus on store sales and filling prescriptions.
By Matt Ott | AP
 
The Chicago City Council convened at City Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
City Hall
City Council approves Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget by 32-18 vote
The vote was closer than many expected and tighter than last year’s 35-15 cakewalk, which included a $76.5 million increase in the city’s property tax levy.
By Fran Spielman
 
Marisel A. Hernandez, chair of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, speaks at a news conference Monday.
Elections
In-person early voting overtakes mail-in ballots for first time
Election official says snail mail isn’t a sure thing to get your ballot postmarked by Election Day.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Major Caleb Senn,&nbsp;Salvation Army Chicago Area Commander, rings a ceremonial bell to kick-off the Red Kettle campaign outside the Jewel at 6107 S. Archer Ave. Monday, November 7, 2022.
News
Salvation Army hopes to close $1 million donation gap in new red kettle campaign
The agency struggled to answer rising requests for help during the pandemic as donations fell because fewer people were out shopping.
By David Struett
 
Stanford’s Fran Belibi prepares to dunk against Montana State’s Taylor Janssen during last season’s NCAA Tournament.
College Sports
More women’s college basketball players feel comfortable above the rim
There have been only eight women’s players who have dunked in a college game.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 