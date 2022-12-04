White Sox announce Mike Clevinger signing

SAN DIEGO — The White Sox announced their signing of free agent right-hander Mike Clevinger Sunday, the first official day of the Winter Meetings.

The deal calls for Clevinger to receive $8 million in 2023 with a mutual $12 million option for 2024 that includes a $4 million buyout.

Clevinger, 31, went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA over 114 1⁄ 3 innings pitched in 22 starts and one relief appearance for the Padres in 2022.

In his first full season after recovering from a second Tommy John surgery, Clevinger from May 17 through August 1 posted a 3-3 record with a 2.81 ERA in 10 games (nine starts).

Clevinger joins an all-right-handed starting unit that also includes Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito. Johnny Cueto, one of the Sox’ top starters in 2022, is a free agent.

Clevinger beat the Sox in his final regular-season start, pitching six innings of one-run, three-hit ball Oct. 1 in San Diego. But he lasted less than three innings total over two playoff starts, allowing seven earned runs. A sprained right knee suffered in spring training sidelined him for the first month of last season, and he also was sidelined by a strained right triceps in May.

Clevinger, who will turn 32 on Dec. 21, posted a combined 2.96 ERA in 2017-20 with Cleveland and the Padres.