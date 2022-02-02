New White Sox minor-league coach Nicky Delmonico has eye on managing

Nicky Delmonico, who has designs on being a manager one day, will take his first steps on that possible path this season as hitting coach of the White Sox’ High-A minor league affiliate at Wintson-Salem.

Delmonico, who played in 158 games with the White Sox from 2017 to 2020, was named to his first coaching job at age 29. The Sox announced their player development staff and assignments for 2022 under assistant general manager and director of player development Chris Getz on Wednesday.

“I would love to manage,” Delmonico said. “I’ve always said that is probably my calling. I feel like I can handle a clubhouse and motivate guys.”

Delmonico, who batted .262/.373/.482 as a rookie but dealt with an array of injuries and finished with a .224/.312/.384 career batting line with 18 home runs, was popular with fans teammates. He and former teammate Danny Farquhar, the Winston-Salem pitching coach, will be reunited with the Dash, who will be managed by Sox newcomer Lorenzo Bundy, who managed at the Mets Double A level in 2021.

Wes Helms (Triple A Charlotte), Justin Jirschele (Double A Birmingham) and Lorenzo Guillermo Quiroz (Low-A Kannapolis) will return. Coordinators returning are Doug Sisson (field), Everett Teaford (pitching), J.R. Perdew (assistant pitching), Andy Barkett (hitting) and Ryan Johansen (assistant hitting). Ryan Newman, who managed at Winston-Salem last season, returns as infield coordinator. Patrick Leyland, Jim Leyland’s son, is the new manager for the Arizona Rookie League club.

Jasmine Dunston was announced as the new director of minor-league operations, replacing Grace Guerrero Zwit, who retired.

Delmonico, whose father, Rod, was University of Tennessee’s coach for 18 years, planted a seed in Getz’s ear about coaching one day when he was playing. He called himself “fortunate to be in a position to both teach hitters and observe.”

“I know the day in and day out grind [of players], I know the process of once you get drafted you want to get to the big leagues,” Delmonico said. “I have so much to relate and I’m a person a young kid can come to and feel free to be open and be himself. I embrace everybody.”