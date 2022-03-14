The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox officially announce signing of pitchers Joe Kelly and Vince Velasquez

Kelly agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract, which includes a club option for the 2024 season. Velasquez received a one-year, $3 million contract.

Associated Press By Associated Press
 March 14, 2022 11:36 AM
Joe Kelly is officially a member of the White Sox.

Alex Gallardo/AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The White Sox added pitching depth on Monday, officially agreeing to a $17 million, two-year contract with reliever Joe Kelly and a $3 million, one-year deal with Vince Velasquez.

The 33-year-old Kelly is due $7 million this season and $9 million in 2023. The White Sox hold a $9.5 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

The hard-throwing right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA and two saves in 48 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. Kelly is 50-29 with a 3.83 ERA in 365 games and 80 starts over 10 seasons with St. Louis, Boston and the Dodgers. He played on World Series championship teams with the Red Sox in 2014 and Dodgers in 2020, and is 4-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 40 postseason appearances, including five starts.

Velasquez is 31-44 with a 4.95 ERA in 156 games and 127 starts over seven seasons with Houston, Philadelphia and San Diego. The 29-year-old right-hander was 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA in 25 appearances and 21 starts for the Phillies and Padres last year. He was released by Philadelphia on Sept. 14, signed a minor-league contract with San Diego the following day and came up from Triple-A El Paso on Sept. 17.

The Sox figure to lump Velasquez in the same group of sixth or seventh starters and long relievers with Reynaldo Lopez and Jimmy Lambert. Velasquez has had good strikeout stuff, as well as command issues, during his career.

