Wednesday, March 16, 2022
New White Sox Graveman apologizes to Abreu: ‘It was a good little icebreaker,’ he said

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 16, 2022 07:08 PM
New White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman talks to reporters Wednesday at Camelback Ranch. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — First thing Kendall Graveman did was apologize.

For hitting Jose Abreu with a pitch in Game 4 of the ALDS last year.

Good move.

“That was a pretty good little icebreaker,” Graveman said Wednesday.

Signed to a three-year, $24 million contract after the season to be a key back end piece of the Sox bullpen, it was Graveman’s pitch that hit Abreu and incurred manager Tony La Russa’s wrath after the game. La Russa believed Astros manager Dusty Baker ordered it.

“I didn’t mean to hit him,” said Graveman, whose first impression in a Sox uniform Wednesday left observers thinking the team nice guy award could be his to lose. “I know Tony gave me a little fit there in the postseason and I apologized to Tony. I said, ‘I didn’t mean to, Tony,’ and he said he realized that now.”

La Russa joked that he would make Graveman and Abreu room together on the road.

Abreu, who was hit 22 times last season, might have been sore about it then but all is well now that they’re teammates.

“It’s OK. It’s fine,” Abreu said. “It’s my family now.”

A ground ball pitcher who struck out 61 batters in 56 innings between the Mariners and Astros last season, Graveman posted a 1.77 ERA while allowing one extra-base hit to right-handed hitters. He is eager to find his niche in a deep bullpen that also includes Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Joe Kelly, Aaron Bummer and Garrett Crochet.

 “And just being around the guys a few days, the character, makeup, you can already get a feel there’s no egos,” Graveman said.

Eloy: Play hard but ‘smarter’

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez tore his left pectoral muscle with a needless jump over the wall at Camelback Ranch in a Cactus League game, and it was a lesson learned. But he won’t stop playing hard, he said.

“Being smarter, but not stopping playing hard,” he said. “Because if I stop playing hard, I’m going to be a DH, and that’s what I don’t want. So I think I learned more about taking care of me, but [I’ll be] playing hard like always.”

Bring on the Cubs

In Thursday split-squad action against the Cubs, right-hander Liam Hendriks is the only big league pitcher slated for work. Andrew Vaughn (right field), Gavin Sheets (first base), Jake Burger (third base), Romy Gonzalez (shortstop), Seby Zavala (catcher) and Yoelqui Cespedes (center field) are among the starters in Glendale. Yermin Mercedes will DH and lead off and Oscar Colas will play center field in Mesa.

Both games are seven innings.

Revised schedule  

The original season-opening home series against the Twins has been rescheduled at the end of the season from Oct. 3-5. The original three-game series at Kansas City will be rescheduled as part of split doubleheaders on May 17 and Aug. 10 Kauffman Stadium. The third game is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Kansas City, previously an off day for both clubs.

The lockout wiped off the first two series of the season. The Sox open April 8 at Detroit (12:10 p.m. CT). The home opener is April 12 vs. Seattle (3:10 p.m. CT).

 

The Latest
Former television journalist Merri Dee pictured speaking at the Museum of Broadcast Communication in Chicago in 2013.
Obituaries
Merri Dee, ‘homegrown, broadcasting legend’ who used her powerful voice to speak for crime victims, dead at 85
After she survived a violent 1971 kidnapping, Ms. Dee rallied state politicians to draft the nation’s first Victims’ Bill of Rights in 1992, legislation that was then followed by other states. “Merri Dee has truly made a positive and indelible mark on our city and inspired countless others to follow in her footsteps,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Katie Anthony
March 16, 2022 07:43 PM
The Tin Man, ridden by jockey Victor Espinoza, front right, leads in the 2006 running of the Arlington Million. The race will take place in Kentucky this year.
Casinos and Gambling
And they’re off! To Kentucky? Arlington Million gallops away to Louisville’s Churchill Downs
The highlight of Arlington International Racecourse’s summer thoroughbred racing calendar will happen in Kentucky this year, after the suburban track’s corporate owner sold to the Bears. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said he has “mixed emotions” about the use of part of his village’s name in a race taking place in another state.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 16, 2022 07:37 PM
Actor Jussie Smollett is led out of the courtroom after being sentenced at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Jussie Smollett was found guilty late last year of lying to police about a hate crime after he reported to police that two masked men physically attacked him, yelling racist and anti-gay remarks near his Chicago home in 2019.
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett to be released from jail pending appeal, court rules
Sentenced to five months in jail last week, Smollett has spent just six days behind bars.
By Andy Grimm
March 16, 2022 07:30 PM
merlin_101709963.jpg
Bears
Khalil Mack grateful for his Bears career — ‘It was a special time’
The trade to the Chargers signaled a new direction for the Bears under GM Ryan Poles — and a fresh start for Mack, who knows he has a lot to prove. “You turn on the the TV, you hear what they’re saying,” he said. “I’ll bet on myself any day.”
By Mark Potash
March 16, 2022 07:08 PM
Kris Bryant
Cubs
Kris Bryant finds new home with Rockies
Former Cubs MVP signs seven-year, $182 million deal
By Greg Beacham | AP
March 16, 2022 06:44 PM