Thursday, March 17, 2022
White Sox’ Michael Kopech ready to do his ‘dream job’

Slowed by a bout with COVID in February, pitcher Michael Kopech says he’ll be ready to start season as starter

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 17, 2022 04:47 PM
Michael Kopech throws a bullpen during White Sox spring training this week. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech had COVID in late February, which slowed his offseason throwing plan, and he’s still feeling a bit congested. But the White Sox’ reliever turned starter said he’ll be ready to go when the season opens on April 12.

“I’m on track,” Kopech said. “We’re kind of in this weird limbo where we are being patient but urgent and I think I’m right there in the middle of that. There are some things I want to fine-tune right now, but I have to be patient with myself realizing that we just got to camp. But I feel like I’ll be ready by the start of the season.”

Kopech went 4-3 with a 3.50 ERA in 40 relief appearances and four starts in 2021. A starter throughout his minor league career, the transition to the rotation has been mapped out, and Kopech can’t wait.

“It’s always been my dream job to be a starter,” he said.

With Carlos Rodon lost in free agency to the Giants, a big loss for the rotation, the Sox have more than a passing need for Kopech, who figures to expand on the fastball-slider mix that was his primary arsenal as a reliever, showing more curveballs and changeups. It’s a necessity for going through a lineup multiple times, although, to that end, Kopech’s innings will be monitored. Kopech’s career high is 141 between Triple-A Charlotte and the Sox, and that was four seasons ago.

“I want to throw as many as I can,” Kopech said. “I don’t know what that’s necessarily going to mean for the season, I’m sure they are going to try to be patient with me and limit me a little bit, but I’m going to go out there and aim for as many as anyone else.”

While Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Dallas Keuchel have thrown three innings of live batting practice Kopech hasn’t thrown one yet but should soon. Being behind the others, it seems reasonable to assume his first start of the season won’t go deep into the game.

“You watch, you see where he is,” manager La Russa said. “You may pencil in a plan for him. But if he’s ahead, you move it ahead. If he’s behind, you let him catch up. I think you’ve just got to be really careful and look at what you see that time. And then you stick with your plan. But we’re going to err on the side of caution, in terms of building up his pitches.”

Former Sox Pete Ward dies

Former White Sox third baseman Pete Ward died Tuesday of complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 84.

Ward was the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year in 1963 (second to Sox lefty Gary Peters) and was top ten in MVP voting in 1963 and ‘64.

Ward was surrounded by family, including wife Margaret, in Oswego, Oregon when he died.

