Monday, March 21, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Dallas Keuchel eyes bounceback and feeling better helps. ‘Full health is nice,’ he says

“The body just didn’t hold up,” Keuchel says of rough 2021 season

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 21, 2022 06:11 PM
1228693739.jpg

Dallas Keuchel. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Getty

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dallas Keuchel wasn’t 100 percent physically last season. This spring, he is better.

“First of all, I feel great,” Keuchel said, talking to reporters for the first time at White Sox camp. “Full health is nice.”

A good, healthy Keuchel would be a nice thing for a starting rotation that flourished in 2021 despite Keuchel’s bad year. After posting a 1.99 ERA in the abbreviated 2020 season, the former Cy Young Award winner pitched to a 5.28 last season and didn’t make the playoff roster, although manager Tony La Russa said he would have in a seven-game series.

“When I wasn’t called upon in the playoffs, that really bothered me,” Keuchel, 34, said. “I signed over here for a reason, and that’s to make playoff starts and try to get this team to where we want to go.”

Keuchel understood the decision.

“The body just didn’t hold up so it was just kind of fighting within myself and then if you don’t pitch well, you usually don’t have a big leash like I usually do,” he said.

Bothered primarily by back issues that affected his mobility and led to feet, ankle and hamstring issues, Keuchel is a soft tosser who relies on location, changing speeds and ground ball outs with a good sinker. Fastball command eluded him, and a season went from bad to worse with a 6.82 ERA in the second half

He is in the last year of a three-year, $55 million contract, hoping to contribute significantly to a pennant contender.

“This is what I signed up for,” he said. “Before I came over [general manger] Rick Hahn promised, ‘Hey we’re not done and this is our window’ and that was nice to hear but seeing it backed up is even better. On paper this has to be the best bullpen I’ve ever been with.

“It makes you want to come to the park and play and be there for the guys. ... See if we can’t make that next jump.”

Keuchel said it’s important how Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and him are lined up in the rotation. He told pitching coach Ethan Katz he’d be useful as an innings eater if he follows Kopech, whose innings will be monitored.

“Dallas’ body feels great, so everything is trending in the right direction for him just from being able to have a normal offseason,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said.

