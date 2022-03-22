White Sox’ Lucas Giolito pitches three scoreless innings in first Cactus League start

PHOENIX — Lucas Giolito came to spring training 20 pounds heavier and looked sharp from the get-go.

He was on in his first live batting practice sessions, hitting 96 mph with his fastball and happy with how he located his secondary pitches. In his first start against the Brewers Tuesday, Giolito pitched three scoreless innings and looked good, striking out four of the first five batters he faced, allowing one single — Pablo Reyes reached out and slapped a slider to center for a single to halt a string of four straight Ks — and walking one batter.

It’s early, but he is looking the part of an Opening Day starter. Whether it’s him or Lance Lynn is yet to be announced.

“Considering how Lance pitched last year, I think he’s more than deserving,” Giolito said.

As the spring pitching schedule is lined up, Giolito is in front of Lynn, suggesting he’s the one pegged for the opener against the Tigers in Detroit April 8. Lynn, who pitches Wednesday against the Rangers in Surprise, Ariz., was the Game 1 starter in the 2021 ALDS, an All-Star and the Sox’ top starter from start to finish.

Giolito pitched to a 2.65 ERA in his last 13 starts after posting a 4.15 ERA in his first 18 last season.

“I don’t think it’s been announced yet, so I’m totally cool with whatever as long as I get the ball and get to go and pitch for the team,” Giolito said. “That’s all that matters for me.”

Giolito characterized his outing as just “OK,” then listed a number of things he liked about it. He touched 97 mph on the stadium scoreboard, liked his stuff and had all four pitches working, including three curveballs, an indication he plans to be more than a fastball-changeup pitcher this season.

“There were a couple of hiccups falling behind in the count but I made the adjustment quickly,” he said. “Good to feel that early on. Solid.

“It would have been good to be more ahead in the count, but it was a good first one.”

Lopez, Engel avoid arbitration

The Sox avoided arbitration with Adam Engel and Reynaldo Lopez, but Giolito appeared to be headed for hearings. Lopez settled for $2.65 million and Engel $2 million, sources confirmed.

Tuesday was the last day teams to exchange salary figures. Giolito, who earned $4.15 million in his first year of arbitration last season, will be eligible for free agency after next season.

“The organization knows how I feel about them,” he said. “Absolutely love the White Sox. Love being a part of this team. I just want something fair.”