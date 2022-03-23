White Sox’ Kimbrel gives up five runs in spring debut

Rangers 14, Sox 5

Rough first outing for Craig Kimbrel

Craig Kimbrel, the $16 million reliever whom the Sox might want to trade, struck out the first batter he faced, then struggled with command and allowed two walks and two hits in his first game.

Kimbrel failed to finish the inning with his pitch count climbing and was charged with five runs but downplayed the results.

“I was working on direction, staying on my line, getting down the mound, trying to stay in my pitches,” Kimbrel said. “I did that for a couple of batters, and didn’t for a couple of other ones. Overall coming out of the outing, I feel good, I feel strong, just going to work off of it and go into the next one.”

Kimbrel’s velocity topped out at 94 mph, which he said “was good for me” at this point of spring training. He was at 90-91 in live batting practice and isn’t airing it out just yet.

“I’m just getting ready, getting the mind ready, the body ready and getting ready to out there and do it again,” he said.

Romy, oh my

Romy Gonzalez, vying for a roster spot as a utility man, launched a long homer to center against Dennis Santana in a four-run first. Eloy Jimenez doubled in two runs and Yoelqui Cespedes (.357) doubled home Jimenez in a four-run first.

Lopez vs. Rodon

Last spring, Carlos Rodon beat out Reynaldo Lopez for the fifth starter spot in camp. On Thursday, they start for opposing teams when the Sox host the Giants.

“Oh wow,” Lopez said before finding out Rodon, who signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Giants, would face his former team. “Hopefully I can pitch against him. He was a good teammate, a good person. Great guy.”

On deck

Giants at Sox, 3:05 p.m., Glendale, Rodon vs. Lopez. Aaron Bummer, Jose Ruiz, Ryan Burr are also slated to pitch.