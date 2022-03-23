The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

La Russa will choose between Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn to start White Sox opener

“When you have multiple guys who have the ability to do that, that’s awesome,” Lynn said.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 23, 2022 07:02 PM
SHARE La Russa will choose between Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn to start White Sox opener
Tigers_White_Sox_Baseball_22_.jpg

AP Photos

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Tony La Russa said he has two choices for his Opening Day starter, and he can’t go wrong with either one.

Lucas Giolito has started the last two openers for the White Sox and Lance Lynn had the better year in 2021, also starting Game 1 of the ALDS.

“The criteria is you want to win the first game,” La Russa said. “Throw your best pitcher.”

“Is there amount of fairness, I don’t know. Just put it all together. The most important thing is that it could be either one, they’re pulling for each other and whoever gets it is ready to go and the other guy is [next].”

A day after Giolito threw three scoreless innings against the Brewers, Lynn gave up back to back homers to Corey Seager and Mitch Garver in a four-run first and, approaching 60 pitches, didn’t finish his three innings.

He gave up five hits, including another homer to Garver, and walked none. He struck out four.

As veterans usually do, Lynn downplayed the results of a first spring outing.

“A couple mistakes,” he said. “Pitches I have been working on were there for the most part. Stuff was there so I can’t complain.”

Giolito and Dallas Keuchel both said Lynn is worthy of starting the opener in Detroit April 8 based on his performance last season, when he went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and was third in AL Cy Young voting.

“When you have multiple guys who have the ability to do that, that’s awesome,” Lynn said. “We have a deep staff. Whoever [La Russa] picks will be ready for it but it’s still March. We’ll worry about that in April.”

Rules rule

La Russa likes the ghost runner rule because it adds an element of “sudden death” and limits taxing bullpens.

“I think it’s a keeper,” he said. “It protects the organization’s arms. And you get to the 13th, 14th inning, who’s watching the game.”

Same with 28-man rosters till May 1. He said he hopes teams won’t be limited to 14 pitchers.

“Sometimes you may need 15,” he said.

Cease, Kopech, 19 others agree to contracts

Nineteen pre-arbitration players, including Dylan Cease ($750,000) and Michael Kopech ($730,000), agreed to terms on 2022 contracts. Also: Pitchers Garrett Crochet, Matt Foster, Ryan Burr, Jimmy Lambert, José Ruiz, Jason Bilous, Jimmy Lambert, José Ruiz, Anderson Severino, Bennett Sousa and Jonathan Stiever, catchers Zack Collins, Yermín Mercedes and Seby Zavala; infielders Jake Burger, Romy González, Danny Mendick and Gavin Sheets; outfielders Andrew Vaughn, Micker Adolfo and Blake Rutherford.

Outfielder Adam Engel ($2 million) and right-hander Reynaldo Lopez ($2.625 million) agreed to one-year contracts to avoid arbitration. Lucas Giolito is the only player on the 40-man roster who has not agreed to terms.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito voices frustration over going to arbitration with White Sox
Ghost runner, ‘Shohei Ohtani Rule’ among changes MLB is expected to approve
Dallas Keuchel allows three runs in first Cactus League outing
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito pitches three scoreless innings in first Cactus League start
Reinforcements needed? White Sox are good at catcher as is, Zack Collins says
Tanner Banks fans five Dodgers, Micker Adolfo hits second homer for White Sox
The Latest
Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman makes his second spring training start of 2022, at Sloan Park.
Cubs
Expanded rosters give new-look Cubs pitching staff a boost
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to give teams two extra roster spots and remove the 13-pitcher limit for the month of April.
By Maddie Lee
March 23, 2022 07:25 PM
A man was charged with first-degree murder for beating a pregnant woman, causing the death of their child.
Crime
No bail for man charged with beating pregnant woman, causing death of their baby
Eric Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault of a pregnant person.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 07:03 PM
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
Miami Hurricanes: Everything You Need To Know About the March Madness Cinderella
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 23, 2022 07:00 PM
Rev. Jesse Jackson was among those speaking at Pervis Spann’s funeral service on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
News
Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton among mourners honoring legendary DJ Pervis Spann, ‘The Blues Man’
Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson and Father Michael Pfleger were just some of the notable speakers to honor the former WVON disc jockey at his funeral Wednesday.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 23, 2022 06:50 PM
Nurse Alma Abad fixes an IV flow and attempts to make sure a patient, a 59-year-old woman with COVID-19, is comfortable in the Intensive Care Unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022.
Coronavirus
Statewide ICU admissions for COVID lowest since early days of pandemic, but cases creeping up in city
The low ICU total is just one facet of the state’s broad improvement in COVID-19 metrics over the past month.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 23, 2022 06:19 PM