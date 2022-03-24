White Sox claim lefty Yoan Aybar off waivers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox claimed Yoan Aybar off waivers from the Yankees Thursday and placed righty Jonathan Stiever on the 60-day injured list.

Stiever, who had right lat surgery last August, made one start for the Sox last season and spent most of the year at Triple-A Charlotte.

Aybar, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Yankees from the Rockies March 20 after being designated for assignment to make room for Kris Bryant two days earlier. He spent all of 2021 in the Rockies organization, going 2-6 with a 6.22 ERA with 53 strikeouts and two saves over 46 1⁄ 3 innings. Almost all of it was at Double-A.

Signed by the Red Sox as an outfielder, Aybar possesses upper-90s mph velocity and is regarded as a high ceiling type who has struggled with command. He has averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings since transitioning to pitching but owns a 5.06 ERA with 150 strikeouts and a 14.6 percent walk rate over 131 2⁄ 3 innings in 110 minor league appearances.

The Sox have lefties Aaron Bummer and Garrett Crochet in the bullpen, and could carry 14 or 15 pitchers with teams opening this season with expanded 28-man rosters, although Aybar might be hard-pressed to make the major league roster.

Aybar would give some needed lefty bullpen depth at the minor league level. Non-roster invitee Brandon Finnegan followed a scoreless debut by allowing four runs and four hits to the Rangers in a Cactus League game Wednesday.

