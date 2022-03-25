The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 25, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

‘Jumpy’ Joe Kelly is throwing bullpens for White Sox, trusting the slow process

“The ball is coming out good, the body is moving a lot quicker,” Kelly said.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 25, 2022 11:54 AM
SHARE ‘Jumpy’ Joe Kelly is throwing bullpens for White Sox, trusting the slow process
Reliever Joe Kelly hopes to be pitching for the Whie Sox by the end of April.

Reliever Joe Kelly hopes to be pitching for the Whie Sox by the end of April.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Don’t forget about White Sox right-hander Joe Kelly. The veteran reliever signed to a two-year, $17 million deal on March 14 is doing fine as he slow-rolls it toward the start of the season.

Kelly said he is two or three weeks behind other White Sox relievers in his throwing progression toward the regular season. He hopes to be pitching for the Sox by the end of April.

Throwing pain free in camp, Kelly is over a nerve issue in his elbow that bothered him last season. But the Sox, familiar with a similar problem Aaron Bummer dealt with late in the 2020 seasons, are choosing to not rush Kelly into action.

“The ball is coming out good for where they expected it to be, the body is moving a lot quicker,” said Kelly, who was scheduled to throw his second bullpen on Friday. “We’re just making sure we stay with the game plan and don’t push it.”

Kelly “gets jumpy” being asked to hold back but is trusting the process.

“It’s something they’ve been through with Bummer and know what to do, so just follow their lead,” he said.

When Kelly pitches live batting practice and gets into a Cactus League will depend on passing the eye test with coaches and trainers, he said.

One of the Sox’ big investments in their expensive bullpen featuring Craig Kimbrel ($16 million in 2022), Liam Hendriks ($13 million), Kendall Graveman ($8 million) and Bummer ($2.5 million), Kelly signed a two-year, $17 million contract, which includes a club option for the 2024 season on March 14. He posted a 2.86 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 48 relief appearances last season with the Dodgers.

A groundball pitcher with 27.5% strikeout rate, Kelly features a fastball that averaged 97.8 mph last season, a lot of oomph emerging from his 6-1, 174-pound frame. That fastball velocity tied for ninth-highest among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

The 2022 readings will have to wait a bit, though. Kelly, 33, said Opening Days and playoffs — Kelly has appeared in 40 postseason games with the Cardinals, Red Sox and Dodgers — are special “and you only get to be part of so many” so watching it from a distance won’t be easy.

“We’re just making sure I don’t push it too hard,” Kelly said.

“Things are what they are. We’ll have our time and it’ll be a fun year.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
‘You get it,’ Carlos Rodon says of White Sox letting him walk
White Sox claim lefty Yoan Aybar off waivers
White Sox’ Reynaldo Lopez is in better place this spring
White Sox’ Kimbrel gives up five runs in spring debut
Either Lucas Giolito or Lance Lynn will start White Sox’ opener
Lucas Giolito voices frustration over going to arbitration with White Sox
The Latest
Chicago police officers at a 2017 graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.
Police Reform
Lightfoot says 5 years for sweeping police reforms was ‘unrealistic’ as city gets another 3 years
The mayor estimates the cost of completing those massive reforms will be between $50 million and $100 million.
By Frank Main
March 25, 2022 01:18 PM
1239145138.jpg
Columnists
Plunging into the world of Donald Trump’s relentless spam emails — and regretting it
SNEED: Even though I never gave the man a dime nor voted for him, I’ve been the recipient of a never-ending barrage of pleas for donations that increasingly have taken on a threatening tone.
By Michael Sneed
March 25, 2022 12:58 PM
After spending 120 days camped out on a rooftop in Woodlawn, Pastor Corey Brooks has temporarily come down to be with his mother whose health is failing.
Woodlawn
Corey Brooks temporarily leaves Woodlawn rooftop after mother is hospitalized
Brooks had lived in the cold for 121 days before receiving the call that his mother, battling cancer, had been hospitalized early Monday.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 25, 2022 12:58 PM
FILE - Marlin Bowen, left, and Joe Imlay of Northern California, visit the cliff dwellings in Bandelier National Monument near Los Alamos, N.M. on Sept. 26, 2011.
Suburban Chicago
Yorkville woman killed by falling rock in New Mexico
Brenda Holzer, 54, of Yorkville was fatally injured Wednesday while climbing a ladder at Brandelier National Monument.
By Associated Press
March 25, 2022 12:41 PM
Zach7.jpg
Sports Saturday
Bulls’ downward spiral could lead to an entirely different offseason
The Bulls’ core three looked to be a lock to build around a few months ago, but as this season has started to unravel could plans change with an early playoff exit?
By Joe Cowley
March 25, 2022 12:07 PM