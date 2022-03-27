The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 27, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Staying out of harm’s way tough challenge for White Sox outfielders

“It’s really difficult to hold back a little bit, especially in the outfield,” center fielder Luis Robert said.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 27, 2022 05:47 PM
SHARE Staying out of harm’s way tough challenge for White Sox outfielders
White_Sox_Royals_Baseball_1_.jpg

White Sox outfielders Eloy Jimenez (74), Luis Robert (88) and Adam Engel celebrate after a baseball game against the City, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was a year ago this time when it happened, all so unnecessarily, it seemed.

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez leaped up on the warning track, stretching his glove over the fence at Camelback Ranch during a Cactus League game with no chance of catching a home run sailing well over his head. Jimenez’ tore his left pectoral muscle and missed the first 99 games of the season.

Jimenez wants to do well in left field. Luis Robert wants to do great in center. The competitive athlete in them prevents them from being overly cautious. On Sunday, right fielder Andrew Vaughn was injured making a diving catch in right-center field, laying out and hitting the turf with a hard flop.

In games this spring, Robert has banged into a wall attempting to make a catch and dived head-first trying to snatch a sinking line drive. There have been sliding attempts, too. If Robert gets up slowly and brushes himself off, all eyes are on a player some view as an MVP candidate, if not this year sometime soon.

“It’s really difficult to hold back a little bit, especially in the outfield,” Robert said Sunday through translator Billy Russo. “I think I can do it running the bases, but in the outfield when you have to react, it’s tough. It’s very very difficult for me to manage that reaction. That’s something I have to learn, but it’s difficult to do.”

Jimenez played 55 games last season and Robert, who tore his right hip flexor running out a ground ball in May, played in 68. Yasmani Grandal [knee] played 93, and those were just the longest injured list casualties the Sox overcame toward a 93-win, division winning season. Now it looks like Vaughn will be sidelined.

With eight spring games left before Opening Day April 8, the thing general manager Rick Hahn and manager Tony La Russa care about most is that the Sox manage to stay healthy. Until Vaughn went off on a cart, the Sox had done it.

Jimenez has flopped his 6-4, 240-pound frame into nets and into the first row of seats at Guaranteed Rate Field. In April 2019 he sprained his right ankle colliding with the wall in a game against the Tigers. The following July he got tangled up with center fielder Charlie Tilson and sprained his right elbow. Jimenez is far from the Gold Glover Robert is, but not for lack of trying.

“Being smarter, but not stopping playing hard,” he said last week. “Because if I stop playing hard, I’m going to be a DH, and that’s what I don’t want. So I think I learned more about taking care of me, but [I’ll be] playing hard like always.”

There have been no risky attempts by Jimenez in the field this spring, and Jimenez shouldn’t have to worry about Robert charging into his space with over-the-top aggressive catches on routine fly balls as he’s done in the past.

“At that time I was trying to catch every fly ball in the outfield and probably went a little bit crazy doing that,” Robert said, “but I’ve learned that you have to let the other guys play, too, and just adjust. It’s fun they’re making that bobblehead.”

That would be a bobblehead of Jimenez stopping in his tracks in left field and crossing his hands as Robert steps in front and makes a catch. “I GOT THIS, ELOY” is inscribed on the bobblehead.

Before Sunday’s Cactus League game, Robert wasn’t ready to say “I got this” when it came to his feel at the plate this spring. But he hit two homers to right center field Sunday, his second and third homers in two games, against left-handers Andrew Heaney and Garrett Cleavinger, so maybe he is now.

“I still have enough time to get ready for Opening Day and my swing, my real swing,” he said. “My A swing is going to be ready by Opening Day.”

Sounds good, Sox fans everywhere said. In louder voice they’re saying “No more injuries before Opening Day.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn leaves spring training game with injury
As it turns out, Tony La Russa isn’t so bad
Tony La Russa embracing Year 2 of his second coming
Cubs-White Sox always packs a punch
Gavin Sheets looks to build off ‘incredible’ first season with White Sox
What will White Sox’ front office do? ‘You trust in them,’ closer Liam Hendriks says
The Latest
36th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
Entertainment and Culture
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in body, early report finds
Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office said it would “continue to investigate and will duly inform the findings of forensic examinations in due time.”
By USA TODAY Network
March 27, 2022 04:45 PM
White_Sox_Athletics_Baseball_19_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn leaves spring training game with injury
Vaughn left on a cart after making a diving catch in right field
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 27, 2022 04:44 PM
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Girl, 15, among 12 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
The teen was shot Saturday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 27, 2022 04:02 PM
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.
Crime
Skokie man charged after cops find over $100,000 in drugs, cash at home
Officers searched 26-year-old Said Mahdi’s home Friday and uncovered $42,150 in cash, along with cocaine, cannabis, opioid painkillers and Xanax. Mahdi emigrated from Iraq during the U.S. occupation of the country.
By Tom Schuba
March 27, 2022 03:20 PM
Battling along Wacker Drive in the rain on Thursday, March 24, 2016. The end of March can be particularly challenging, with spring so near we can taste it, and now the U.S. Census Bureau suggesting everyone is running away.
Columnists
Out like a lion
It only seems like everyone is heading somewhere warm.
By Neil Steinberg
March 27, 2022 02:56 PM