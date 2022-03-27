The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 27, 2022
White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn leaves spring training game with injury

Vaughn left on a cart after making a diving catch in right field

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 27, 2022 04:44 PM
White_Sox_Athletics_Baseball_19_.jpg

White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn catches a fly out hit by Oakland Athletics’ Josh Harrison during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP)

AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after making a diving catch in right-center field.

Vaughn stood up after the catch and gave a little high five to center fielder Luis Robert, but after taking a couple of steps signaled to the Sox dugout. Vaughn was helped onto the cart and sat up, accompanied by Sox training staff.

There was no immediate word on specifics of Vaughn’s injury.

Vaughn was replaced by Micker Adolfo.

Last spring, left fielder outfielder Eloy Jimenez suffered a torn pectoral muscle and outfielder Adam Engel tore a hamstring, prompting the Sox to convert Vaughn, a first baseman, into a left fielder.

Vaughn adapted and played well defensively and batted .235/.309/.396 with 15 homers and 48 RBI in 127 games last season.

Kimbrel walks 2, but better

La Russa said he liked how right-hander Craig Kimbrel threw in his B game inning of work against the Dodgers even though Kimbrel walked two. Kimbrel struck out one and got two ground-ball outs. It was a better outing than his first when he was charged with five runs on two walks and two hits against the Rangers four days earlier.

“Good. I thought he threw the ball good,” La Russa said. “Big plus, big smile on his face when he came off.”

The Dodgers are one of the teams that potentially match up with the Sox in a trade for Kimbrel.

Yoelqui homers off Buehler

Yoelqui Cespedes added a homer against Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler to the pair of Cactus League homers he has this spring. Cespedes hit a two-strike breaking ball that Buehler left up in the zone.

“He can do anything on the field right? La Russa said. “Hit, throw, yeah.

“[Buehler’s] not just a major leaguer. He’s an elite Major Leaguer.”

The Sox’ other top Cuban outfield prospect, Oscar Colas, is batting .270 with three homers in minor league games this spring. Colas was 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly in a split-squad opening game against the Cubs but has played in minor league games since.

Broadcast news

Radio voice Len Kasper is doing five national broadcasts for FOX this season, including four Sox games: Braves at Padres April 16 (FS1), Angels at Sox April 30 (FS1), Cubs at Sox May 28 (FOX), Cleveland at Sox July 23 (FOX), Athletics at Sox July 23 (FOX).

