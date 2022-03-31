The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Tim Anderson to serve two-game suspension at outset of season

Anderson also fined $10,000 for making contact with umpire

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
1233792378.jpg

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. (Getty Images)

Getty

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox will be without All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson for the first two games of the season as he serves a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire in a game in Detroit on Sept. 29.

Anderson noted the suspension, as well as a $10,000 fine, on his Twitter account Thursday.

“They gave me 2 game suspension and 10k fine ...’’ Anderson Tweeted.

Anderson has been told the suspension will be served over the first two games of the season.

Anderson was initially suspended three games and fined for his involvement during a bench-clearing incident in Detroit, sparked by Jose Abreu’s hard slide into second base and the Tigers taking exception to it. He bumped umpire Tim Timmons in the midst of a heated scrum and said at the time he didn’t know at first that the contact was with an umpire. Anderson said at the time that Timmons initiated the contact.

Anderson appealed the suspension, which applies to regular season games, and was expecting to serve at least one game.

Anderson is a .342/.381/.513 hitter in 92 career games against the Tigers. His 12 homers are the most against any team.

