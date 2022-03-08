The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to fans: “Sorry, we didn’t want this to happen’

Hendriks among locked out players working out at players union camp Tuesday

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 08, 2022 07:07 PM
57772.jpg

Liam Hendriks signs an autograph in Mesa, Ariz., on Tuesday. (@BNightengale)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – White Sox closer Liam Hendriks threw a bullpen at the players union’s camp Tuesday in Mesa, looking fit as ever and sounding loud, feisty and vulgar as usual.

Afterward, he was more contrite, apologizing to baseball fans and workers affected adversely by the lockout that moved into the evening hours of its 96th day, albeit with some progress bringing baseball’s owners and its players union closer to a deal that would get spring training started and presumably keeping a 162-season season intact.

The league last Tuesday said the first two series of the season are cancelled, and said it planned to cancel more regular-season games if a deal for a new couldn’t be reached Tuesday.

“Sorry,” Hendriks said when asked what his message to workers and fans would be. “We didn’t want this to happen. We didn’t strike. As a group we apologize. We want to make sure we get on the field as soon as possible and get this thing done.”

Hendriks began throwing bullpens in November and has thrown five or six live batting practices, he said, at junior colleges and various sites around Phoenix as he stays in shape preparing for the season. He is an alternate player representative to Lucas Giolito. A representative Sox group chat of “eight or ten guys” has been keeping the 40-man roster informed.

The Sox have had a group chat of eight or ten guys.

“We’ve got the guys who’ve been around a while like me and Lance (Lynn) and the arbitration [eligible] guys like Giolito and the zero to three guys like Bummer so we’re making sure we’re taking care of everyone’s issues not only the high paid guys. We have a pretty eclectic group in our chat. We’re well versed on the information that is coming in. Making sure everyone is heard is important.”

While Hendriks and other Sox on the 40-man roster worked out in what should have been the third week of spring training, Sox minor leaguers trained in Glendale with minor league staff. Sox manager Tony La Russa, in plain clothes, is also in camp keeping a close eye on Sox prospects.

Around camp, there isn’t much talk about the lockout. Very cautious optimism is the general mood.

“Every day is obviously critical,” Hendriks said. “We’re trying to get to a point where we can play a full season. But we’re not fighting for everything that’s happening today, we’re fighting for the things that are happening five years from now, for the guys who haven’t even been drafted yet.”

Players have been unified.

“With the White Sox it’s been pretty much unanimous around the board what we’re looking for and it hasn’t broken people’s spirits,” Hendriks said. “We’re ready to dig in to make sure for what is fair and get back and be as competitive as we can be on the field.”

As the day went on, talks seemed to intensify but it wasn’t clear if they would lead to an accord or the latest breakdown in negotiations.

“It’s an interesting concept that is floated around that we’re banging [162 games] and then it’s back on and now we’re really going to bang it,” Hendriks said. “It’s been frustrating from a players point of view.

“We’re all working for the same goal, to make this game as competitive and fun for fans as we can going forward. I don’t understand how it’s taken so long to get to where we’re close and certain things are thrown in at the end to beat us. I think Ross Stripling said it best, ‘We’re being treated as those dumb jocks.’ ’’

Contributing: Maddie Lee

