The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox CF Luis Robert picking up where he left off

Robert getting ‘MVP’ chants from fans, respect from teammates

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox CF Luis Robert picking up where he left off
Mariners_White_Sox_Baseball_3_.jpg

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert, left, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after home run against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday. (AP)

AP Photos

The “MVP” chants were first heard on the day of the White Sox home opener. Make a note of it.

Luis Robert already was considered something of a long shot Most Valuable Player candidate going into the season but there is reason to tap the brakes. The Sox center fielder is only 24 with 128 games and 538 major league plate appearances under his belt.

But there is no getting around his five-tool talent, and it seemed to be only a matter of Robert figuring things out, learning on the job and adjusting at the plate before he took his game to another level.

Tuesday’s level in a 3-2 Sox victory over the Mariners was a do-it-all display of what Robert brings to his team. He stole two bases in one sequence in the eighth inning, taking third with an alert walking lead with a left-handed hitter up and creating an insurance run without the benefit of a ball hit out of the infield. He homered to right center on a slider from Matt Brash, who’s whiz-kid stuff in his major league debut was turning heads. And he made a running catch at the wall in right center field. He also walked took a walk with a not-so-easy take and lined out to shortstop on a ball hit harder than his home run.

What’s more, Robert is earning respect from veteran teammates for more than his ability.

“He does everything well, and not only does he do it well, he actually shows up on the field early,” Sox closer Liam Hendriks said. “He does everything the right way and that, from a young guy, that’s incredible. He’s going to be a great veteran in here in the next couple of years when some of the young guys get up.

“That’s something you can’t teach and that’s something that he’s got, not only the talent, but all the off the field stuff.”

Robert has said throughout spring training that his primary goal in 2022 is to stay healthy and play a full season. He knows what that would mean: no roadblocks to producing All-Star numbers.

There is no stopping him from playing with vigor. In spring training and the first four games of the season, Robert has already aggressively engaged in numerous plays in the field and bases could be deemed risky. Robert has had a history of hand, knee and hip injuries going back to the minor leagues, but sliding head first, diving and sliding for balls and banging into outfield walls is how the game is played. It’s how he plays it, and he’s not going to play at 80 percent.

The hip flexor strain he suffered last season occurred while he was running out a ground ball, so what is a budding star to do?

“When you’re on the field, you don’t think about that,” Robert said through translator Billy Russo. “You just think of doing your job. Injuries, that’s something that you can’t control. That’s part of the game. But when you’re on the field, you just think about the job you have to get done.”

Robert raced toward the wall in the right center field gap to take extra bases and at least one RBI away from Jesse Winker Tuesday. He banged into the wall after making the grab.

“Before the catch, I was aware of the wall,” he said. “When you know that, you’re able to adjust. It’s not going to take you by surprise. I was aware on the play. I feel good.”

And he’s playing good. Since returning from his hip injury Aug. 9 last season, Robert is hitting .352/.390/.622 with 13 homers, 14 doubles, 37 RBI and 36 runs scored in 47 games.

“You have talent like that, it’s going to click,” manager Tony La Russa said. “But when he came back last year after missing so much, his plate discipline was impressive. He has just picked up where he left off.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox-Red Sox will inaugurate Peacock’s ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’
Luis Robert puts on a show in White Sox’ home opener
Lucas Giolito, AJ Pollock land on injured list; Jimmy Lambert to start Thursday
Will White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel bounce back? ‘I fully expect to,’ he says ahead of 2022 debut
White Sox fans ready for home opener
Baseball by the numbers: Breaking down the White Sox’ BABiP in 2021
The Latest
PWill9.jpg
Bulls
No one stops ‘Freak,’ but can the Bulls’ Patrick Williams slow him down?
The hope is that the regular-season finale in Minnesota has woken Williams up on the offensive end. If it truly has, the Bulls would love to see the second-year forward emerge as an X-factor in the Round 1 playoff series against Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Chicago Fire Department work the scene where a porch collapsed in Fifth City, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Chicago
Building where fatal porch collapse happened ‘in serious trouble,’ mayor says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot underscored the need to solve Chicago’s affordable housing crisis and to help impoverished residents make needed repairs and keep up with routine maintenance.
By Fran Spielman
 
Deborah Witzburg used to be Chicago’s deputy inspector general for public safety. She’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick to become the city inspector general.
City Hall
Newly appointed IG vows to make down payment on ‘debt of legitimacy’ created by corruption scandals
“People suffer from a sort of lack of confidence that the city of Chicago and its government are working in their best interests,” Deborah Witzburg said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw didn’t get to finish a potential perfect game after manager Dave Roberts pulled him after seven innings.&nbsp;
MLB
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw throws 7 perfect innings before getting pulled
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had reliever Alex Vesla start the eighth inning of Los Angeles’ win over the Twins.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 
Alderman Danny Solis, 25th Ward, during Chicago City Council meeting, Wednesday, February 13, 2013. | John H. White~Sun-Times
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: April 13, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 